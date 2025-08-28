Forbes Analyst Projects $5.25 XRP Target by 2030 Following Legal Resolution

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 11:02
  • Forbes’ Zennon Kapron sees XRP thriving with clear rules after SEC case ends.
  • Ripple’s global payment network now spans 90+ markets using XRP rails.
  • Analysts forecast XRP between $5 and $48 by 2030, with bulls eyeing $100+.

Forbes contributor Zennon Kapron has analyzed XRP’s potential development through 2030 after regulatory clarity emerged from dismissed legal proceedings. The conclusion of SEC-Ripple litigation in August 2025 maintained judicial findings that XRP exchange sales don’t qualify as securities transactions, eliminating a key obstacle for corporate adoption.

The cryptocurrency currently maintains $3 pricing with approximately $179 billion market value, securing position among leading digital assets. Transaction volumes routinely surpass $6 billion daily while enhanced market depth accommodates larger institutional order flows.

Cross-Border Payment Network Builds Practical Applications

XRP Ledger’s 2024 automated market maker integration created deeper liquidity through thousands of active trading pools containing millions of tokens. These infrastructure improvements enable more efficient settlement processes and reduced transaction costs for international transfers.

Ripple’s payment platform now operates in over 90 global markets supporting various currency types including traditional fiat, digital stablecoins, and native XRP. Established routes like Japan-Philippines connections and African Onafriq partnerships already process transactions using XRP rails.

International money transfers totaled $685 billion in 2024 with typical fees around 6%, creating opportunities for cost reduction through cryptocurrency-based settlement systems. This practical utility provides value beyond speculative investment demand.

Investment Vehicle Development Expands Market Access

Ripple’s dollar-backed RLUSD token, secured through Bank of New York Mellon custody, targets institutional users who can selectively route payments through XRP when advantageous. This approach allows organizations to optimize transaction efficiency based on specific corridor characteristics.

Pending US spot XRP ETF applications could establish new institutional demand similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum fund impacts. These regulated investment products would enable traditional portfolio allocation to XRP exposure without direct cryptocurrency management requirements.

Combined payment functionality and investment accessibility create multiple channels for increased XRP utilization beyond current market participants.

Kapron referenced July 2025 expert consensus projecting $2.80 year-end pricing and $5.25 by 2030. However, analytical predictions demonstrate considerable variation across different research sources.

Bitwise anticipates $29 valuation by 2030, while Telgaon suggests $48 and Changelly estimates $23. Community advocates propose targets exceeding $100, though these projections lack comprehensive analytical foundations.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/forbes-analyst-projects-5-25-xrp-target-by-2030-following-legal-resolution/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
