The post Forbes Hosts 21st Annual CMO Summit Focusing On What Matters Most For Driving Growth In A Marketing And Business Landscape Without Certainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Against the backdrop of Aspen’s mountains, Forbes hosted the 21st Annual CMO Summit, assembling a group of the world’s most influential marketers for three days of conversation, provocation, and community. The audience of 150, represented enterprises with an aggregated capitalization/valuation in excess of $15T and marketing spending of over $10B. The Summit’s theme “What Matters Most,” was intended to galvanize the CMOs and brand stewards from the world’s most iconic and disruptive companies to collectively consider marketing’s most pressing challenges and explore the evolving role of marketing in an era of shifting consumer behaviors, technological disruption and economic unpredictability. Seth Matlins, Managing Director of the Forbes CMO Network, said in his opening remarks, “When sameness is abundant and mediocrity readily available, the need for brands and marketing to add real meaning to people’s lives has never been more important.” Throughout the day, panel discussions dove into topics ranging from marketing to machines, driving real-time relevancy, creator-driven growth to the challenges of overcoming algorithmic influence, and the imperative for real-time brand relevance. Notable speakers included Chris Davis (CMO, New Balance), Grace Kao (CMO, Snap), Jen Wilson (CMO, Lowe’s), Frank Cooper III (CMO, Visa), and Zach Kitschke (CMO Canva), among others. Wednesday began with a speech from Matlins titled “The Great Commodification,” where he urged marketers to always be differentiating meaningfully. Conversations throughout the rest of the day included those with the CMOs from Netflix, Walmart, GM, Amazon, Accenture, Goldman Sachs, and more on how AI is rewiring marketing organizations, B2B “Buyability”, marketing to intergenerational cohorts, and a fireside with famed psychotherapist, Esther Perel. The day ended with a conversation asking whether in this new machine-led era, is marketing still marketing. The Summit’s final day was dedicated to one, intimate, community-driven conversation exploring the uncertainties and opportunities marketing leaders face ahead. This… The post Forbes Hosts 21st Annual CMO Summit Focusing On What Matters Most For Driving Growth In A Marketing And Business Landscape Without Certainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Against the backdrop of Aspen’s mountains, Forbes hosted the 21st Annual CMO Summit, assembling a group of the world’s most influential marketers for three days of conversation, provocation, and community. The audience of 150, represented enterprises with an aggregated capitalization/valuation in excess of $15T and marketing spending of over $10B. The Summit’s theme “What Matters Most,” was intended to galvanize the CMOs and brand stewards from the world’s most iconic and disruptive companies to collectively consider marketing’s most pressing challenges and explore the evolving role of marketing in an era of shifting consumer behaviors, technological disruption and economic unpredictability. Seth Matlins, Managing Director of the Forbes CMO Network, said in his opening remarks, “When sameness is abundant and mediocrity readily available, the need for brands and marketing to add real meaning to people’s lives has never been more important.” Throughout the day, panel discussions dove into topics ranging from marketing to machines, driving real-time relevancy, creator-driven growth to the challenges of overcoming algorithmic influence, and the imperative for real-time brand relevance. Notable speakers included Chris Davis (CMO, New Balance), Grace Kao (CMO, Snap), Jen Wilson (CMO, Lowe’s), Frank Cooper III (CMO, Visa), and Zach Kitschke (CMO Canva), among others. Wednesday began with a speech from Matlins titled “The Great Commodification,” where he urged marketers to always be differentiating meaningfully. Conversations throughout the rest of the day included those with the CMOs from Netflix, Walmart, GM, Amazon, Accenture, Goldman Sachs, and more on how AI is rewiring marketing organizations, B2B “Buyability”, marketing to intergenerational cohorts, and a fireside with famed psychotherapist, Esther Perel. The day ended with a conversation asking whether in this new machine-led era, is marketing still marketing. The Summit’s final day was dedicated to one, intimate, community-driven conversation exploring the uncertainties and opportunities marketing leaders face ahead. This…

Forbes Hosts 21st Annual CMO Summit Focusing On What Matters Most For Driving Growth In A Marketing And Business Landscape Without Certainty

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:55
RealLink
REAL$0.06389+5.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08454-1.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017185+7.10%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000015--%
SNAP
SNAP$0.000004341-3.21%

Against the backdrop of Aspen’s mountains, Forbes hosted the 21st Annual CMO Summit, assembling a group of the world’s most influential marketers for three days of conversation, provocation, and community.

The audience of 150, represented enterprises with an aggregated capitalization/valuation in excess of $15T and marketing spending of over $10B.

The Summit’s theme “What Matters Most,” was intended to galvanize the CMOs and brand stewards from the world’s most iconic and disruptive companies to collectively consider marketing’s most pressing challenges and explore the evolving role of marketing in an era of shifting consumer behaviors, technological disruption and economic unpredictability.

Seth Matlins, Managing Director of the Forbes CMO Network, said in his opening remarks, “When sameness is abundant and mediocrity readily available, the need for brands and marketing to add real meaning to people’s lives has never been more important.”

Throughout the day, panel discussions dove into topics ranging from marketing to machines, driving real-time relevancy, creator-driven growth to the challenges of overcoming algorithmic influence, and the imperative for real-time brand relevance. Notable speakers included Chris Davis (CMO, New Balance), Grace Kao (CMO, Snap), Jen Wilson (CMO, Lowe’s), Frank Cooper III (CMO, Visa), and Zach Kitschke (CMO Canva), among others.

Wednesday began with a speech from Matlins titled “The Great Commodification,” where he urged marketers to always be differentiating meaningfully. Conversations throughout the rest of the day included those with the CMOs from Netflix, Walmart, GM, Amazon, Accenture, Goldman Sachs, and more on how AI is rewiring marketing organizations, B2B “Buyability”, marketing to intergenerational cohorts, and a fireside with famed psychotherapist, Esther Perel. The day ended with a conversation asking whether in this new machine-led era, is marketing still marketing.

The Summit’s final day was dedicated to one, intimate, community-driven conversation exploring the uncertainties and opportunities marketing leaders face ahead.

This year’s Summit was brought to life by the generous support of our sponsors. Title Sponsor Live Nation set the stage for the event, and who brought Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder to the Summit for an explosive solo-acoustic set, while Presenting Sponsors Adobe, Braze, Canva, EY and Rokt created standout experiences across the program including hosting intimate salon dinners and engaging activations for attendees. Partner Sponsors Dentsu, Gale and Sprinklr deepened the dialogue through breakout sessions and Supporting Sponsors Flowcode, Salesforce and 3CV contributed across the summit, helping foster a dynamic and collaborative environment for today’s marketing leaders.

Brand experiences and thoughtful takeaways further elevated the Summit. New Balance featured a curated mix of products; Gymshark outfitted guests with branded apparel during check-in; and Athletic Brewing enhanced the Welcome Reception with a selection of its non-alcoholic craft beers.

With three days of rigorous dialogue, inspiration, and connection, the 21st Annual Forbes CMO Summit reinforced its standing as the premier gathering for the world’s most influential marketing leaders navigating a world of ambiguity and opportunity.

As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, one thing is clear: focusing on what matters most is an imperative.

Media Contact:

Elise Flick, [email protected]

Feryal Nawaz, [email protected]

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/pr/2025/09/24/forbes-hosts-21st-annual-cmo-summit-focusing-on-what-matters-most-for-driving-growth-in-a-marketing-and-business-landscape-without-certainty/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.043-30.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001611-3.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Union
U$0.010645+5.01%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12112-2.92%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01577+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Share
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
1
1$0.014808+3.51%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001652-5.43%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025