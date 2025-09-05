Forget Meme Coins Like PEPE and Shiba Inu! Crypto Whales Have a New Target For 1000x Returns

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 22:20
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001234+2.23%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000544-1.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.011058--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000965+2.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002476+3.20%
pepe123123321

Meme coins had their breakout era. Shiba Inu and PEPE minted overnight millionaires and dominated headlines, but in 2025 the energy is shifting. Crypto whales, the same ones who fueled those wild runs, are now leaving meme speculation behind and targeting presale tokens with serious utility and real-world adoption potential. That’s where BlockchainFX (BFX) comes in—a presale already raising millions and positioning itself as the next big wealth engine.

This article compares BlockchainFX against Shiba Inu and PEPE to explain why analysts are calling BFX the most exciting crypto presale on the market and why the window to buy early is closing fast.

BFX357 1

BlockchainFX: The Presale Token Whales Won’t Ignore

Unlike hype-driven coins, BlockchainFX is both a token and a live platform. The BFX presale is surging past $6.7 million raised, but it’s not speculation alone driving demand—it’s the features that actually benefit holders:

  • Daily Passive Income: By staking BFX, investors can earn rewards in both BFX and USDT. For whales, that means stacking stable income while waiting for token appreciation.
  • 500x Growth Potential: Analysts see the presale’s step-based pricing and early traction as a setup for explosive upside once BFX lists. Getting in now could be the second chance many missed with BNB in its earliest days.
  • Global Spending Power: The BFX Visa Card lets holders spend crypto worldwide with zero limits. For investors, this bridges the gap between trading gains and real-world utility.
  • Future-Proof Platform: Built as a “super app,” BlockchainFX supports long and short trading across assets, meaning it thrives in both bull and bear markets.

But the presale is where urgency hits hardest. Each stage pushes the token price higher, and buyers who wait are already paying more. Right now, investors can claim 30% extra BFX tokens with the limited-time promo code BLOCK30. That’s a discount whales are taking full advantage of, locking in positions before retail catches on.

BFX357 1

Shiba Inu: Yesterday’s Meme Legend, Today’s Stagnation

Shiba Inu proved meme coins can build billion-dollar market caps. Its ecosystem expanded with Shibarium and DeFi ambitions, but the truth is clear—the explosive returns are gone. At today’s valuations, SHIB doesn’t have the same asymmetry it once did.

Whales chasing 1000x upside don’t want a 5% move after a Coinbase listing; they want early-entry presales that can multiply capital fast. Shiba Inu still has a loyal community, but the new money is seeking higher-risk, higher-reward opportunities—exactly where BlockchainFX dominates.

PEPE: The Meme That Burned Bright, Then Faded

PEPE was 2023’s meme darling, shooting to a multibillion-dollar market cap seemingly overnight. But since then, it has struggled to maintain momentum. Liquidity remains high, but the lack of utility and overreliance on pure meme culture mean growth is capped.

PEPE is proof that memes can pump, but they can also fade just as quickly. Compare that to BlockchainFX, which offers not only meme-like upside potential but also real financial infrastructure and staking rewards that keep investors engaged long after the hype cycle cools.

BFX357 2

Why Whales Are Betting On BlockchainFX Over Old Meme Plays

Crypto whales have learned from the last cycle: utility + presale entry = life-changing gains. Shiba Inu and PEPE created legends, but their rocket ships already launched. BlockchainFX, by contrast, is still sitting on the launchpad, with whales quietly boarding before ignition.

  • Shiba Inu’s growth is capped by its size.
  • PEPE relies on hype that doesn’t last.
  • BlockchainFX offers passive income, real-world spending, and explosive presale upside all in one token.

That’s why analysts believe BFX could be the whales’ next 1000x play.

The clock is ticking. Each presale stage drives the price higher, and the BLOCK30 bonus code giving 30% more tokens won’t last. Missing this presale could mean repeating the regret of not buying into BNB at $0.10—or SHIB before it exploded.

For those watching whales shift their capital, the signal is clear: BlockchainFX isn’t just another presale. It’s the one that could define this cycle.

Find Out More Information Here

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom 
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Financial Times, Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include functions such as investment
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1028-18.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:20
Share
SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015998-4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Share
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Share

Trending News

More

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds