Forget Nvidia, here are two AI millionaire-maker stocks to buy now, according to ChatGPT-5

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 02:20
RealLink
REAL$0.05778+7.13%
Boom
BOOM$0.01133-13.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10318+3.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019001-0.52%
Edge
EDGE$0.45039+5.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000365+4.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1263+6.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00772-2.64%

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has delivered massive returns for investors in big names like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR).

But with both stocks already trading at lofty valuations, investors may now be searching for the next ‘millionaire-maker’ opportunity. 

To this end, Finbold consulted OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5, which highlighted two lesser-known AI companies worth watching.

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) develops AI platforms for government, defense, and enterprise clients, enabling organizations to simulate outcomes, predict risks, and optimize decisions, capabilities increasingly in demand as the Pentagon modernizes.

According to ChatGPT, the company’s strong ties to the Department of Defense provide both stability and growth potential, especially as military investment in AI accelerates. 

Beyond defense, BigBear is also expanding into commercial areas like supply chain optimization, opening the door to broader markets. 

While still early in its profitability journey, the AI model noted that BigBear’s government contracts and growing applications position it as a high-upside AI bet.

As of press time, BBAI stock was trading at $5.07, down 1.7% on the day, but still up nearly 25% year-to-date.

BBAI YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM)

ChatGPT also highlighted Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), a company aiming to redefine warehouse automation with robotics and AI software. Its systems enable retailers and distributors to automate sorting, storage, and retrieval, driving faster and more efficient supply chain operations.

One of Symbotic’s largest customers and investors, Walmart, has already deployed its technology across multiple distribution centers, with plans for further rollout. This partnership provides a strong growth path, while Symbotic’s automation solutions target the massive global logistics market hungry for efficiency.

Unlike many AI startups, ChatGPT noted that Symbotic is solving large-scale, real-world problems, giving it a strong competitive edge.

At the time of reporting, SYM stock was trading at $47, down almost 4% at the last close, though still up more than 90% year-to-date.

SYM YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

In summary, ChatGPT noted that while Nvidia and Palantir dominate headlines, the next real millionaire-maker potential could lie with smaller AI disruptors like BigBear.ai and Symbotic.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/forget-nvidia-here-are-two-ai-millionaire-maker-stocks-to-buy-now-according-to-chatgpt-5/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.344+0.88%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0177-2.90%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01288+3.28%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1666-2.23%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
Share
Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

PANews reported on June 20 that according to TASS, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that only about 30% of cryptocurrency miners
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0967+22.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:26
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal