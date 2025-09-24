Former Avalanche CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer to scale its AI-native Web3 ecosystem. His track record in scaling Avalanche gives 0G Labs a strong advantage in driving global adoption. 0G Labs has appointed Aytunç Yıldızlı, the former CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, as its new Chief Growth Officer. 0G Labs, [...]]]>Former Avalanche CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer to scale its AI-native Web3 ecosystem. His track record in scaling Avalanche gives 0G Labs a strong advantage in driving global adoption. 0G Labs has appointed Aytunç Yıldızlı, the former CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, as its new Chief Growth Officer. 0G Labs, [...]]]>

Former Avalanche CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı Joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer to Drive AI-Native Web3 Expansion

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/24 16:07
  • Former Avalanche CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer to scale its AI-native Web3 ecosystem.
  • His track record in scaling Avalanche gives 0G Labs a strong advantage in driving global adoption.

0G Labs has appointed Aytunç Yıldızlı, the former CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, as its new Chief Growth Officer. 0G Labs, the first AI-native protocol whose mainnet went live yesterday with support from more than 100 partners. Yıldızlı was part of Avalanche’s founding team, and with his expertise, he will help 0G scale adoption and establish itself as the execution layer for AI-native Web3 applications.

At Avalanche, Yıldızlı played a central role in transforming the network from an early-stage blockchain into one of the most recognized Layer 1 ecosystems. His leadership guided ecosystem growth, builder adoption, and strategic initiatives that turned Avalanche into a global player in the blockchain space.

Now at 0G Labs, Yıldızlı will draw on that experience to lead developer expansion, strengthen community engagement, and drive adoption as the network prepares for its mainnet launch and token generation event. 0G is building infrastructure specifically optimized for artificial intelligence in decentralized environments, and his appointment fits in perfectly.

Why 0G Labs Sees AI as the Next Growth Engine for Web3

Speaking after the appointment, Yıldızlı said he believes that the blockchain industry is entering a new era where artificial intelligence will be the main driver of Web3 growth. He sees 0G Labs as uniquely positioned to address this shift by offering infrastructure that can handle real-time computation, storage, and data needs at scale. 

Yıldızlı’s focus will be on turning the network into the backbone of decentralized AI, where developers and users alike can build and interact with applications designed for the next phase of digital innovation.

0G Labs is ready to be the first execution layer designed for AI at scale. Its infrastructure combines decentralized compute and high-performance storage to support real-time machine learning and AI-powered decentralized applications. By offering this foundation, 0G aims to meet the growing demand for AI-native dApps that current blockchains cannot fully support.

Michael Heinrich, co-founder and CEO of 0G Labs, said Yıldızlı’s Avalanche track record was key to the appointment.

With this move, 0G strengthens its leadership bench ahead of its mainnet launch and positions itself as a frontrunner in merging AI and blockchain.

