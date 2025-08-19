Former Biopharma CEO Shares Leadership Lessons Learned Off The Beaten Path

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:11
FORBES BOOKS

NEW YORK (August 19, 2025)The Detour CEO: 9 Unexpected Turns on the Road to Leadership Success by Paul Perreault is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

Leadership rarely goes according to plan. In The Detour CEO Paul Perreault proves that’s exactly what makes great leaders. A veteran executive and the former CEO of a global biopharmaceutical company, Perreault unpacks the formative detours that led to his unconventional rise. From his early start in sales to leading one of the world’s most respected healthcare companies, he shares nine principles that every leader can use to navigate career crossroads with purpose and confidence.

Having spent decades in the highly regulated and mission-driven world of biopharma, Perreault’s strategies for identifying top talent, focusing on what matters most, and staying values-driven define what it means to lead from the front. With a blend of candid storytelling and strategic insight, he invites readers to embrace unexpected opportunities and rethink what success really looks like.

“No matter where you are in your career trajectory, you have a choice to make,” Perreault said. “You have a choice to take a chance. To take risks. You can choose to work harder than anyone else. You can choose to make the lateral move when everyone else is fixated on the upward climb. Because your greatest opportunities will come when you can repeatedly ask yourself one question: ‘Where can I add value?’”

Whether you’re a new manager, seasoned executive, or someone at a professional crossroads, The Detour CEO delivers hard-earned wisdom on making smart decisions, building resilient teams, and staying true to your mission—even when the road gets messy.

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

About the Author

Paul Perreault led a specialized global biopharma company through unprecedented challenges, growing it into a leader in the healthcare sector. With a passion for developing people and staying true to core values, Paul’s leadership philosophy is as practical as it is inspiring. His path to the C-Suite is not what most people may imagine. The road was long, twisting, and full of key learnings. Paul shares the roadmap to these career and life detours for readers navigating the unexpected turns in their own careers and lives.

Now retired, he shares his expertise through speaking, consulting, and writing. He resides in Utah with his family and continues to advocate for purpose-driven leadership.

About Forbes Books

Founded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Media Contact

Elisabeth Lynch, [email protected]

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-books-news/2025/08/19/former-biopharma-ceo-shares-leadership-lessons-learned-off-the-beaten-path/

