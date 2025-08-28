Former Packers’ Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Voted NFL’s ‘Most Annoying Player’ — Again

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was recently voted the NFL’s ‘Most Annoying Player.’ Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards earlier this decade.

Now, Rodgers has a different kind of “repeat.”

Rodgers was named the NFL’s ‘Most Annoying Player’ in a survey conducted by The Action Network that polled more than 3,000 NFL fans.

Rodgers received a whopping 24% of the total vote and 21 of the NFL’s 32 fan bases voted him ‘Most Annoying’ — including Green Bay’s.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was second with 17% of the vote and was named ‘Most Annoying’ by 10 fan bases. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson was voted ‘Most Annoying’ by the Cleveland fans.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (11%), Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott (6%) and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. (5%) — who is currently out of the NFL — rounded out the top five overall vote getters.

Here’s a list of the fan bases that found Rodgers as the NFL’s ‘Most Annoying’ player.

• Minnesota Vikings — 43.4%

• Green Bay Packers — 42.9%

• Chicago Bears — 38.0%

• Denver Broncos — 33.8%

• New England Patriots — 32.4%

• Los Angeles Chargers — 30.5%

• Seattle Seahawks — 29.9%

• San Francisco 49ers — 29.4%

• Kansas City Chiefs — 27.8%

• Arizona Cardinals — 26.0%

• New York Giants — 26.0%

• Indianapolis Colts — 24.6%

• Detroit Lions — 23.1%

• Miami Dolphins — 22.4%

• Cincinnati Bengals — 21.7%

• Buffalo Bills — 21.6%

• Washington Commanders — 20.3%

• New York Jets — 20.3%

• Pittsburgh Steelers — 18.1%

• Atlanta Falcons — 15.1%

• Houston Texans — 14.3%

Rodgers spent 18 seasons in Green Bay, won four MVP awards (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021) and led Green Bay to the 2010 Super Bowl title. Over his final years with the Packers, though, Rodgers performed poorly in big games. He was also at the center of continuous off-the-field drama that alienated many fans and did tremendous harm to his reputation in Green Bay.

Rodgers took continuous jabs at former head coach Mike McCarthy throughout their 13 seasons together. And while McCarthy lost his fastball during his final days in Green Bay, he also lost the support of Rodgers.

McCarthy was fired on Dec. 2, 2018 — which ironically was Rodgers’ 35th birthday — and Rodgers was given the label of ‘Coach Killer.’

Just five hours before the 2021 NFL Draft, word leaked that Rodgers didn’t want to ever play for Green Bay again. Rodgers eventually reported to training camp, but only after the Packers agreed to give him a say in personnel decisions, which included trading for wideout Randall Cobb that summer.

Rodgers skipped the Packers’ offseason program in 2022, a time he could have developed chemistry with a revamped wide receiver group. What followed was a dreadful 8-9 season for Green Bay in which Rodgers and the receivers were never in sync.

Rodgers was critical of Matt LaFleur throughout the 2022 season, at one point saying his head coach needed to “simplify the offense.”

Rodgers also took shots at his teammates, telling his pal Pat McAfee: “Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing, you know. Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.”

Rodgers went on a darkness retreat, took an ayahuasca journey and lied about being vaccinated during his final years in Green Bay.

Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets on April 26, 2023, but lasted just four snaps that year before tearing his left Achilles.

Rodgers played a full season in 2024, but had his lowest passer rating (90.5) since becoming a starter in 2008. The Jets also had a miserable season going 5-12 and firing head coach Robert Saleh after just five games.

Rodgers was released by the Jets on March 12, marking the end of his forgettable two-year tenure with that team and signed with Pittsburgh on June 6.

Pittsburgh Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw was one of many in Steeler Nation that wanted no part of Rodgers.

“That’s a joke. That to me is just a joke,” Bradshaw told radio station 103.7 before Rodgers signed with Pittsburgh. “What are you gonna do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

Kelce, one of the top tight ends in NFL history, has drawn massive media coverage for his relationship and recent engagement to singer/songwriter Taylor Swift. Kelce is also a spokesman for both Pfizer and Bud Light, two highly controversial companies that many chose to boycott.