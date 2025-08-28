Former Packers’ Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Voted NFL’s ‘Most Annoying Player’ — Again

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 23:02
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0027-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10279+1.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02117+15.96%
SphereX
HERE$0.000399+11.76%

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was recently voted the NFL’s ‘Most Annoying Player.’

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards earlier this decade.

Now, Rodgers has a different kind of “repeat.”

Rodgers was named the NFL’s ‘Most Annoying Player’ in a survey conducted by The Action Network that polled more than 3,000 NFL fans.

Rodgers received a whopping 24% of the total vote and 21 of the NFL’s 32 fan bases voted him ‘Most Annoying’ — including Green Bay’s.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was second with 17% of the vote and was named ‘Most Annoying’ by 10 fan bases. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson was voted ‘Most Annoying’ by the Cleveland fans.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (11%), Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott (6%) and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. (5%) — who is currently out of the NFL — rounded out the top five overall vote getters.

Here’s a list of the fan bases that found Rodgers as the NFL’s ‘Most Annoying’ player.

• Minnesota Vikings — 43.4%

• Green Bay Packers — 42.9%

• Chicago Bears — 38.0%

• Denver Broncos — 33.8%

• New England Patriots — 32.4%

• Los Angeles Chargers — 30.5%

• Seattle Seahawks — 29.9%

• San Francisco 49ers — 29.4%

• Kansas City Chiefs — 27.8%

• Arizona Cardinals — 26.0%

• New York Giants — 26.0%

• Indianapolis Colts — 24.6%

• Detroit Lions — 23.1%

• Miami Dolphins — 22.4%

• Cincinnati Bengals — 21.7%

• Buffalo Bills — 21.6%

• Washington Commanders — 20.3%

• New York Jets — 20.3%

• Pittsburgh Steelers — 18.1%

• Atlanta Falcons — 15.1%

• Houston Texans — 14.3%

Rodgers spent 18 seasons in Green Bay, won four MVP awards (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021) and led Green Bay to the 2010 Super Bowl title. Over his final years with the Packers, though, Rodgers performed poorly in big games. He was also at the center of continuous off-the-field drama that alienated many fans and did tremendous harm to his reputation in Green Bay.

Rodgers took continuous jabs at former head coach Mike McCarthy throughout their 13 seasons together. And while McCarthy lost his fastball during his final days in Green Bay, he also lost the support of Rodgers.

McCarthy was fired on Dec. 2, 2018 — which ironically was Rodgers’ 35th birthday — and Rodgers was given the label of ‘Coach Killer.’

Just five hours before the 2021 NFL Draft, word leaked that Rodgers didn’t want to ever play for Green Bay again. Rodgers eventually reported to training camp, but only after the Packers agreed to give him a say in personnel decisions, which included trading for wideout Randall Cobb that summer.

Rodgers skipped the Packers’ offseason program in 2022, a time he could have developed chemistry with a revamped wide receiver group. What followed was a dreadful 8-9 season for Green Bay in which Rodgers and the receivers were never in sync.

Rodgers was critical of Matt LaFleur throughout the 2022 season, at one point saying his head coach needed to “simplify the offense.”

Rodgers also took shots at his teammates, telling his pal Pat McAfee: “Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing, you know. Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.”

Rodgers went on a darkness retreat, took an ayahuasca journey and lied about being vaccinated during his final years in Green Bay.

Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets on April 26, 2023, but lasted just four snaps that year before tearing his left Achilles.

Rodgers played a full season in 2024, but had his lowest passer rating (90.5) since becoming a starter in 2008. The Jets also had a miserable season going 5-12 and firing head coach Robert Saleh after just five games.

Rodgers was released by the Jets on March 12, marking the end of his forgettable two-year tenure with that team and signed with Pittsburgh on June 6.

Pittsburgh Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw was one of many in Steeler Nation that wanted no part of Rodgers.

“That’s a joke. That to me is just a joke,” Bradshaw told radio station 103.7 before Rodgers signed with Pittsburgh. “What are you gonna do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

Kelce, one of the top tight ends in NFL history, has drawn massive media coverage for his relationship and recent engagement to singer/songwriter Taylor Swift. Kelce is also a spokesman for both Pfizer and Bud Light, two highly controversial companies that many chose to boycott.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robreischel/2025/08/28/former-packers-quarterback-aaron-rodgers-voted-nfls-most-annoying-player—again/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

Imagine opening your wallet app, but instead of approving every swap, bridge, or stake, an AI agent does it for you. It reads the contract, checks risks, compares options, and signs the “best” choice in&nbsp;seconds. No more gas anxiety. No more decoding cryptic approvals. Your AI assistant just “handles&nbsp;it.” Sounds like freedom. But what’s really happening when we hand over that&nbsp;power? Delegating trust to a&nbsp;machine Web3 today is built on explicit user consent. Every transaction needs a signature, and every signature implies: I understand what’s happening. But let’s be honest — most people don’t. They click “approve” on unreadable prompts. If an AI agent takes over, that gap widens. Instead of you not understanding, now you don’t even&nbsp;see. This shifts the trust model&nbsp;from: The agent becomes a new layer of abstraction. And with abstraction comes both safety and&nbsp;danger. The upside Speed &amp; convenience AI can parse contracts instantly, catching risks humans would miss. Approvals could become frictionless, without sacrificing security. Context-aware decisions Agents could weigh gas prices, slippage, and token approvals against your personal preferences, then act accordingly. Always-on protection Instead of reacting to phishing attempts, an AI guard could intercept malicious contracts before you even see&nbsp;them. The downside Loss of agency If your AI decides what’s “safe” to sign, are you still in control? Users may become passive, unable to contest decisions. Single point of failure Compromised AI = compromised wallet. If the model is poisoned, your assets could drain in&nbsp;seconds. Opaque decision-making If an AI declines to sign a transaction, can it explain why in a way you trust? Or will users face the same opacity they do with contracts today — just one layer&nbsp;higher? New attack surface Imagine adversaries training prompts to trick the AI. Instead of phishing humans, they’ll phish machines — and the stakes will be&nbsp;higher. UX implications Explainable approvals Every AI-driven signature should come with a human-readable rationale: “I signed this swap because it’s from Uniswap V3, with your preset max slippage, and no unusual approvals.” Override paths Users must retain the ability to bypass or veto. AI should recommend, not&nbsp;dictate. Granular delegation Maybe your agent handles micro-payments but asks for confirmation on large transfers. Trust should be flexible, not absolute. Transparency of the agent itself Who trained it? Where is it running? How is it updated? Without clear answers, the AI becomes another black&nbsp;box. Why it&nbsp;matters The core promise of Web3 is self-sovereignty: you control your assets. But sovereignty means responsibility, and responsibility often feels like friction. AI agents promise to smooth that friction, but at the cost of moving power away from&nbsp;you. The real design challenge isn’t It’s If we solve that, AI won’t just automate Web3 — it’ll make it&nbsp;usable. What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1303+0.61%
Share
Medium2025/08/29 00:16
Share
Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

The crypto world is buzzing with speculation about the next big meme coin. Pengu, SPX, and Pepe are capturing attention and sparking discussions. Could one of these digital tokens rise to legendary status? This article explores their journeys, growth potential, and what makes them stand out in a crowded market. Uncover the factors driving their popularity. Pudgy Penguins Price Shows Mixed Signals, Awaiting Breakout Source: tradingview  Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is currently trading between about three to nearly four $0.01. Over the past six months, it's soared almost 237%, reflecting strong potential. The nearest challenge is breaking the four-cent resistance. If it does, pushing towards nearly five $0.01 is possible. However, the price has dipped over 4% in just a week and faces a tough path with losses nearing a quarter in the past month. The current price dances around short-term moving averages, hinting at uncertainty. But PENGU’s upward journey in the long term offers hope, even as short-term numbers battle between gains and losses. The climb past key levels could trigger a significant breakout."Sei Cryptocurrency on the Brink of Breakout with Potential Gains SPX6900 Tests New Heights Despite Recent Dips Source: tradingview  SPX6900's current price is floating between $1.18 and $1.49. Recently, there's been a slight pullback, with a weekly drop of over 6%. Yet, when you look at the bigger picture, the coin has surged by nearly 138% over the last six months. The nearest resistance is at around $1.67; breaking past this could lead SPX to eye the next target of approximately $1.98. If it manages to climb to the second resistance, it could gain over a third in value from current levels. Although there's been a month-long decline of over 40%, SPX's long-term performance shows strength. The current indicators suggest room for growth, provided it can maintain upward momentum. Pepe Gains Ground: Could This Be the Start of a Bull Run? Source: tradingview  Pepe (PEPE) is seeing some price action between $0.000009864 and $0.000011744. It sits just under a resistance point at $0.000012657. If it breaks through, it might head toward the second resistance around $0.000014537, a potential rise of about 24% from its low today. The coin is above its 10-day average but falls short of the 100-day trend. While the price recently dipped 4.38% in a week and 14.37% over the month, it's still higher than six months ago by 28.64%. The RSI at 54.80 suggests it's not overbought nor oversold, hinting room for growth as interest builds. Conclusion Pengu, SPX, and Pepe each have a unique journey and different strengths. Pengu boasts a strong online community. SPX has innovative features that stand out. Pepe, with its connection to popular culture, holds nostalgic appeal. Each one has elements that could make it rise to meme coin sensation status. However, their success will depend on factors like market trends and community support. Investors will need to watch how these coins develop and adapt to future changes. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
SEI
SEI$0.2958-2.63%
SIX
SIX$0.0218-1.26%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2153-3.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 23:13
Share
US Dept. of Commerce Partners With Chainlink to Bring Macroeconomic Data Onchain

US Dept. of Commerce Partners With Chainlink to Bring Macroeconomic Data Onchain

The U.S. Department of Commerce and Chainlink have partnered to bring official government macroeconomic data onchain. Government Macroeconomic Data Goes Onchain via Chainlink Six key metrics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis are now available via Chainlink Data Feeds, including Real GDP, the PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers. These […]
U
U$0.009-18.55%
SIX
SIX$0.0218-1.26%
RealLink
REAL$0.05847-0.37%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/28 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

What if an AI agent signs transactions on your behalf?

Could Pengu, SPX, or Pepe Be the Next Meme Coin Sensation? A Look at Their Path to Legendary Status

US Dept. of Commerce Partners With Chainlink to Bring Macroeconomic Data Onchain

Nasdaq-Listed Caliber Unveils Chainlink (LINK) Treasury Reserve

Solana Surges with Strategic Initiatives and Expanding Defi Network