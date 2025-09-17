Former Paramount Chair Shari Redstone Joins Israeli Film Company—As Hollywood Boycott Grows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 02:28
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08894-1.21%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.101-4.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08895+3.64%
Movement
MOVE$0.1288+3.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017419-3.48%

Topline

Shari Redstone, who until Paramount’s merger with Skydance served as the media company’s chairwoman, joined Israeli film studio Sipur as its chair, amid a Hollywood boycott of the Israeli film industry that has garnered thousands of signatories.

Shari Redstone was Paramount’s chair until its merger with Skydance. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Viacom)

getty

Key Facts

Redstone made an investment into Sipur and will serve as the production company’s chair, where she will work with the company’s co-founders to expand its reach internationally, multiple outlets reported Tuesday morning.

Redstone told Variety her investment in Sipur is a “super opportunity” and praised the company for its “vision to be the first international production studio out of Israel.”

Sipur, which means “story” in Hebrew, was founded in 2019 by company CEO Emilio Schenker and Gideon Tadmor, and it has since backed projects including the Emmy-winning documentary “We Will Dance Again,” which chronicles the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Redstone previously told the New York Times she wanted to leave Paramount to devote more time to pro-Israel activism: “I wanted to support Israel, and address issues around antisemitism and racism,” Redstone said, adding she felt CBS News needed more “balance” in its coverage of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Redstone’s move comes as a Hollywood boycott of the Israeli film industry grows, which Paramount condemned over the weekend.

Why Is Hollywood Boycotting Israel?

More than 4,500 Hollywood actors, directors and film industry workers have signed an open letter since its publication Sept. 8, pledging to “not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions—including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies—that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.” The letter states it is answering the “call of Palestinian filmmakers” who have urged Hollywood to “end complicity in their oppression.” At the time of publication, the letter had about 1,000 signatures. Some of Hollywood’s biggest A-list actors have signed the letter, including Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem, as well as directors including Adam McKay, Yorgos Lanthimos and Ava DuVernay. Paramount on Friday became the first major Hollywood studio to condemn the boycott. “Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace,” Paramount said in a statement. Variety reported on Monday some Israeli filmmakers have pushed back against the boycott, stating it would harm Israeli-produced films that are anti-war, citing multiple anti-war films that are shortlisted this year to be Israel’s entry to the Academy Awards. Filmmakers for Palestine, which created the open letter, criticized Paramount’s statement in a response, stating it hopes the company is not “intentionally misrepresenting the pledge in an attempt to silence our colleagues in the film industry,” stating the boycott does not target individuals based on identity but instead targets “Israeli film institutions and companies.”

Key Background

Redstone departed Paramount when the company’s merger with Skydance closed in August, ending the Redstone family’s decades-long controlling stake in the company. Her father, the late billionaire Sumner Redstone, acquired Paramount Pictures in 1994, and her grandfather, Michael Redstone, founded theater operator National Amusements, which was acquired by Skydance and absorbed into Paramount in the merger. Shari Redstone had served as Paramount’s chairwoman since 2019. The Paramount merger was overshadowed by politics, including a lawsuit President Donald Trump filed alleging CBS News deceptively edited an interview of his election opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, which was later settled. Redstone previously told the Times Trump’s lawsuit and scrutiny of CBS News could make the network more balanced: “Part of me thought, maybe Trump could accomplish what I never got done,” Redstone said.

Further Reading

Paramount Criticizes Celebrity-Endorsed Israeli Film Boycott (New York Times)

Israeli Boycott Pledge Adds Hundreds Of Signatories Including Emma Stone & Peter Sarsgaard, Israeli Producers Association Responds — Update (Deadline)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/16/former-paramount-chair-shari-redstone-joins-israeli-film-company-as-chair-as-hollywoods-israel-boycott-grows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08904+4.00%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1382+2.14%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26844+1.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:36
Share
United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

The post United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to cooperate on digital asset regulations and adoption. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom is seeking to close its crypto regulatory gap with the United States to foster mainstream adoption of digital assets. Furthermore, the …
Sidekick
K$0.1578-6.79%
Union
U$0.016395-18.37%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02081+3.07%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/17 02:02
Share
BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Volgens Tom Lee, voorzitter van BitMine en een bekende naam in de crypto wereld, kan een eventuele renteverlaging door de Amerikaanse centrale bank een flinke impuls geven aan onder andere Bitcoin en Ethereum. In een gesprek op CNBC voorspelt Lee dat er dan een krachtige koersbeweging aankomt binnen nu en... Het bericht BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,843.95+1.36%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000289+2.48%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.56+0.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Trump Sues New York Times Over $TRUMP Meme Coin – What’s at Stake?

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025