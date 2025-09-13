Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Summers: Trump will realize that criticizing the Federal Reserve is extremely risky, and stablecoins will not significantly increase the market's net demand for U.S. Tre

By: PANews
2025/09/13 17:42
PANews reported on September 13th that according to Caixin, regarding the surge in stablecoins in the first half of 2025, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers stated that stablecoins would not significantly increase net demand for US Treasuries, as a large amount of funds that could flow into them are already allocated to US Treasuries. He also expressed skepticism about the claim that stablecoins would significantly contribute to budget deficit financing, citing the potential for stablecoins to significantly reduce the burden of the fiscal deficit. There are two key areas of regulation for stablecoins: preventing bank runs under multiple equilibria and prohibiting anonymous transactions. The raison d'être of stablecoins should be to facilitate payments and transactions, not to make it easier for governments to finance their debt.

Summers added that over time, Trump will realize what every previous U.S. president has learned: "Fed bashing is a very risky game."

PANews2025/03/19 10:30
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:21
