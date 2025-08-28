Former WH Crypto Director Bo Hines Says Bitcoin Reserve Act Will Be Enacted in 2025

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/28 01:40
U
U$0.00975-17.37%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004939-3.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057-1.17%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016934+3.66%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03975+0.73%
Trump Signs Executive Order to Establish Bitcoin Strategic Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile

The post Former WH Crypto Director Bo Hines Says Bitcoin Reserve Act Will Be Enacted in 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Former White House Crypto Director, Bo Hines, currently serving as a strategic adviser at Tether, stated in an interview that he is very confident that the United States government will enact the Bitcoin Reserve Act before the end of 2025. Hines stated that the U.S. government is still interested in accumulating more Bitcoins through budget-neutral ways.

The young accomplished crypto leader highlighted that President Donald Trump remains steadfast in welcoming innovation to the United States. According to Hines, David Sacks, the White House Crypto czar, is working closely with lawmakers, led by Senator Cynthia Lummis, to pass the Bitcoin Act before the end of 2025.

U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Updates

Earlier this month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the Trump administration is seeking budget-neutral ways to acquire more Bitcoins. Bessent clarified that the U.S. government holds Bitcoin valued between $15 billion and $20 billion.

At the state level, several U.S. states have progressed to implement their respective strategic Bitcoin reserves. For example, New Hampshire became the first state to authorize its treasury to invest up to 5 percent of the public funds in Bitcoin. Several other states, led by Texas, have been pushing to implement strategic Bitcoin reserves.

Other Nations Follow Suit

Last week, the Philippines’ lawmakers introduced a bill to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Notably, the Philippines lawmakers plan to direct the country’s central bank to purchase 2k BTC per year for the next five years. 

Meanwhile, several countries have already purchased Bitcoins including El Salvador, Bhutan, and Ukraine. The imminent adoption of Bitcoin by the United States will likely influence other countries to follow suite.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009446-0.10%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003047+7.40%
WELL3
WELL$0.0003004-8.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Share
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41767-4.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.91%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000438+0.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Share
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.51%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement