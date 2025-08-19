Former White House Crypto Adviser Joins Tether Amid Stablecoin Boom

By: Coindoo
2025/08/19 21:37
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005296-12.90%
Boom
BOOM$0.01341-5.16%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016835-12.03%

The company announced Tuesday that Bo Hines, who recently stepped down as executive director of the Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, will serve as a strategic adviser. In his new role, Hines will focus on U.S. market strategy, policymaker engagement, and digital asset adoption.

“His deep understanding of the legislative process, combined with his passion for blockchain adoption, makes him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the biggest market in the world,” said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Key Role in Crypto Regulation

During his time in the White House, Hines played a central role in advancing the GENIUS Act, the federal framework for stablecoins signed into law earlier this year. He also helped shape broader U.S. crypto policy under the Trump administration before leaving public service in August.

READ MORE:

Millions Are Mining Pi Network on Their Phones: Price Crash Becomes a Warning to Investors

Reflecting on the move, Hines said: “During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion.”

Stablecoins on the Rise

Stablecoins, which are pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar, are gaining traction as new regulations encourage adoption. Tether’s appointment of Hines underscores its ambitions to expand in the U.S. market as competition intensifies among leading issuers.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Former White House Crypto Adviser Joins Tether Amid Stablecoin Boom appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002041-2.94%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008785-1.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.85-3.67%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)