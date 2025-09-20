Forte Protocol — active in the project with an eye on the drop

- Go to Galxe and complete the quests:
Forte Protocol is an infrastructure for onchain rules and compliance that enables the implementation of regulatory restrictions without manual tweaking. With the SDK, developers can quickly integrate the right mechanics into smart contracts, saving time and resources.
The project has raised $910 million from a16z, Solana, Tiger Global, Polygon Studios and others.
In the guide, let’s look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.
There are not many activities yet, so it is better to join now — it will give you an advantage in the number of points over those who will join later, when there are more opportunities to interact with the project.
Subscribe to the project’s social networks so that you don’t miss important updates.
Highlights:
