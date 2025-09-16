Forward Industries Acquires 6.8 Million Solana Tokens for DeFi Strategy

By: Coincentral
2025/09/16 03:18
Moonveil
MORE$0,08615-10,11%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001679-4,00%
Particl
PART$0,2044-0,24%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002445-0,56%

TLDR

  • Forward Industries acquired 6.8 million Solana tokens as part of its long-term Solana Treasury Strategy.
  • The total investment in Solana tokens amounts to approximately $1.58 billion.
  • Despite the acquisition, Forward Industries’ stock has fallen more than 2% to $33.51.
  • The company’s Solana holdings surpass those of other corporate treasuries, including DeFi Development Corp. and Upexi.
  • Forward Industries purchased the tokens at an average price of $232 per Solana token.

On September 15, Forward Industries (FORD) announced the acquisition of over 6.8 million Solana (SOL) tokens. The company has staked these tokens as part of its Solana Treasury Strategy. The total investment amounts to approximately $1.58 billion, with an average purchase price of $232 per token. Despite the scale of the acquisition, FORD’s share price has declined by more than 2%, reaching $33.51 at the time of writing. However, the acquisition positions FORD above all other corporate treasuries holding Solana.

Forward Industries Acquires 6.8 Million Solana Tokens

The purchase of 6.8 million SOL tokens marks a significant milestone in Forward Industries’ strategy. The company views Solana as one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems, and this acquisition signals their long-term commitment. According to Kyle Samani, Chairman of FORD’s board, this investment goes beyond simply expanding their balance sheet.

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital have backed the company in this venture. They aim to capture value from Solana’s growing ecosystem and deliver long-term value to shareholders. FORD’s plans are clearly aligned with the development of Solana’s decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, where they see considerable opportunity.

FORD’s Flexible Approach to On-Chain Transactions

The SOL tokens acquired by Forward Industries are non-locked, allowing for greater flexibility in future moves. FORD purchased the tokens through a combination of open market buys and on-chain transactions. This marks the first use of proceeds from their recent $1.65 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE) round.

The company has emphasized its ability to operate across various platforms, including decentralized exchanges. FORD highlighted a notable $1 million transaction executed via DFlow, a Solana-based decentralized exchange aggregator. This trade is the first of many expected on-chain deployments, demonstrating FORD’s adaptability to different markets and opportunities in the DeFi space.

The post Forward Industries Acquires 6.8 Million Solana Tokens for DeFi Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006142-1,34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0876+4,53%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0,01676+0,60%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0,01167-8,89%
SPX6900
SPX$1,2869-6,09%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28,9437+6,64%
MAY
MAY$0,04276-13,45%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention