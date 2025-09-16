Forward Industries makes a bold $1.58B Solana buy but stock falls

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:13
Solana
SOL$234.27-2.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08615-10.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1253-2.49%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001679-4.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-6.68%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002445-0.56%

Forward Industries (FORD) announced on Sept. 15  that it has acquired and staked more than 6.8 million SOL tokens for its Solana Treasury Strategy.

Despite the scale of the acquisition, the impact has yet to show up in FORD’s share price. According to Google Finance data, the stock is down more than 2% to $33.51 as of press time.

Still, data from CoinGecko shows that the move has elevated FORD above all other corporate treasuries holding Solana.

Its 6.8 million SOL stack exceeds the combined holdings of DeFi Development Corp., Upexi, and Sharp Technology, which each control roughly 2 million SOL.

FORD Solana purchases

According to the announcement, the SOL tokens were acquired at an average purchase price of $232 per token, bringing the total investment to about $1.58 billion.

Backed by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, FORD emphasized that this move signals the start of a long-term plan to capture value from what it views as one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems.

Kyle Samani, chairman of FORD’s board, explained that the purchase was not just a balance sheet expansion but a deliberate strategy to “advance the Solana ecosystem and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

He added:

Meanwhile, the company emphasized that its SOL purchases were “non-locked SOL [that were acquired] through a combination of open market purchases and on-chain transactions.” This marks the first use of proceeds from its recently closed $1.65 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing round.

Notably, several on-chain analysis platforms, including Lookonchain, had reported that the asset management firm Galaxy Digital had gone on a five-day buying spree of 6.5 million SOL tokens for $1.5 billion.

The company also highlighted one particular transaction: a $1 million trade executed via DFlow, a Solana-based decentralized exchange aggregator.

That deal, it said, represents the first of many expected on-chain deployments, demonstrating its flexibility to operate across multiple venues rather than rely solely on traditional markets.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/forward-industries-acquires-and-stakes-6-8-million-solana-tokens/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006142-1.34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0876+4.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.60%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-8.89%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2869-6.09%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.9437+6.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention