Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury

Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) has secured $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The funds will support the launch of a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy. Galaxy and Jump Crypto will provide infrastructure, while Multicoin brings deep expertise in Solana investments. This move positions Forward Industries at the forefront of the growing institutional interest in Solana’s blockchain ecosystem.
