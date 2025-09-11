Forward Industries Raises $1.65B to Grow Solana Holdings

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/11 19:06
The post Forward Industries Raises $1.65B to Grow Solana Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Forward Industries closed a $1.65 billion private placement to expand its Solana (SOL) treasury, marking one of the largest corporate Solana treasury raises to date. Led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, the funds will support the company’s new strategy to increase SOL holdings and participate actively in the Solana ecosystem. This bold move positions Forward Industries as a key institutional player in crypto asset management and blockchain innovation.

