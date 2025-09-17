Forward Industries Targets $4B Share Sale to Boost Solana Treasury Growth

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/17 21:14
Movement
MOVE$0.124-5.19%
Boost
BOOST$0.09246+11.73%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00567-5.50%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002512+2.78%
Forward Industries Targets $4b Share Sale To Boost Solana Treasury Growth

Forward Industries Files for $4 Billion ATM Equity Offering to Fuel Solana Treasury Strategy

Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries has announced plans to establish an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, potentially raising up to $4 billion. The move aims to provide flexible capital access to support its expanding Solana-focused treasury holdings.

On Wednesday, the company disclosed that the offering will be facilitated through sales agent Cantor Fitzgerald, with the ability to issue and sell common stock under an automatic shelf registration filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Such registration allows large, publicly traded firms to raise capital swiftly and flexibly, depending on market conditions.

Though the fund maximum is set at $4 billion, Forward Industries emphasized that actual sales may vary and depend on market dynamics at the time.

Forward Industries logo or related branding

Funding to Bolster Solana Holdings and Corporate Growth

The proceeds from this equity program are earmarked for general corporate purposes, including working capital, strategic growth initiatives, and expanding its Solana (SOL) treasury. Kyle Samani, Chairman of Forward Industries’ board, highlighted that this offering enhances their capacity to grow their Solana position, strengthen the company’s balance sheet, and fund future expansion aligned with its long-term vision.

Earlier in September, Forward Industries announced its plan to build a significant Solana treasury, securing commitments of over $1.65 billion from notable investors like Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The firm’s strategy has already seen substantial investment, with Galaxy Digital alone purchasing $306 million in SOL tokens in a single day to boost Forward’s holdings.

Currently, data from the Solana Strategic Reserve indicates that Forward Industries commands the largest SOL treasury among companies, holding approximately $1.6 billion worth of tokens.

Institutional Support Pushes Solana’s Ecosystem to New Heights

Forward Industries is part of a growing trend among firms establishing strategic Solana reserves. As of recent reports, the total SOL tokens held in treasury strategies by various companies have surpassed 17.11 million, valued at over $4 billion — reflecting rising institutional interest in Solana’s potential.

Among the companies actively building Solana reserves are Sharps Technology, DeFi Development Corp., and Upexi, showcasing widespread corporate confidence in blockchain’s fastest-growing ecosystem.

With ongoing institutional adoption and increasing digital asset allocations, blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to shape the future of finance, while regulatory discussions seek to balance innovation with investor protection.

This article was originally published as Forward Industries Targets $4B Share Sale to Boost Solana Treasury Growth on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$233.78-1.74%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-7.40%
XRP
XRP$3.0181-0.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06359+0.53%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8804-1.43%
FORM
FORM$1.9007-4.88%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-3.07%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-1.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001845-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin