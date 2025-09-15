Four Crypto Assets That You Should Have In Your Portfolio Today: Solana, Bonk, WIF & Layer Brett

By: Coindoo
2025/09/15 21:15
Its ability to process thousands of transactions per second at minimal cost has kept demand strong across DeFi, NFTs, and payment projects.

That momentum is why analysts see a path for Solana to retest old highs if adoption holds. For institutions, it’s a scalable platform with real-world use cases. For retail traders, it’s a token that still carries enough hype to spark big moves. This dual appeal makes SOL a core holding in many portfolios heading into the next cycle.

Solana’s (SOL) expanding ecosystem

Beyond price action, what makes Solana (SOL) compelling is the growth of its ecosystem. Developers continue to build dApps at scale, major NFT collections thrive on its network, and integrations with payment providers are boosting real-world adoption. This steady expansion makes Solana more than just a speculative play — it’s positioning itself as the backbone for next-generation crypto use cases. That combination of adoption and utility is why many investors see SOL as a must-own asset for the coming cycle.

Bonk’s (BONK) comeback story

Bonk (BONK), the Solana-based meme coin, has surprised many traders. What started as a community meme has grown into a token with rising use cases across Solana dApps and NFT ecosystems. Its liquidity and trading volume have improved, keeping it relevant while many other meme coins faded. Bonk’s (BONK) strength lies in community energy, and analysts say it could benefit directly from any broader Solana rally. While it carries risk, its upside is still tied to viral cycles that meme investors love to chase.

Why WIF (Dogwifhat) refuses to fade away

Dogwifhat (WIF) is another Solana-linked meme coin that continues to capture attention. Its quirky branding and strong online culture make it a top contender in the meme token space. More importantly, WIF has shown it can survive downturns, proving its staying power. Analysts suggest WIF could ride the next meme coin wave, with the potential for multi-x returns if retail speculation kicks back into high gear. For traders looking at short-term catalysts, WIF offers the mix of fun and frenzy that meme tokens thrive on.

The rising star: Layer Brett (LBRETT)

While SOL, BONK, and WIF are strong plays, Layer Brett is stealing headlines. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it combines lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and staking rewards in the thousands of percent. What sets it apart is how it merges scalable infrastructure with meme-driven branding — the exact formula that fueled tokens like Shiba Inu and Pepe coin in past cycles. Already raising millions in presale, analysts project potential upside of 20x to 40x if momentum continues. For investors chasing the next viral breakout, Layer Brett is the one many don’t want to miss.

Conclusion

Building a balanced crypto portfolio isn’t about picking one winner. Solana brings speed and credibility, Bonk keeps the meme crowd engaged, and WIF thrives on culture-driven speculation. Together, they cover both utility and narrative.

What ties this mix together is Layer Brett. It’s the high-upside wildcard, designed for retail energy and viral growth. For traders, holding it alongside established names like SOL, BONK, and WIF creates a blend of safety and explosive potential that few portfolios can match.

Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
