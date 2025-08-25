Four New Ambassadors Sign for Sportsbet.io

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 23:17
Sportsbet.io has announced the addition of four new ambassadors to its “Join the Crypto Experience” program, expanding its diverse roster of creators and influencers who embody the brand’s fun, fast, and fair ethos.

Kofoworola Adetimilehin, known to her fast-growing fanbase as Rola, is a fearless football voice reshaping how women cover the beautiful game. She is a writer, podcaster, and content creator who shares stories that blend passion, culture, and everyday fan life.

Benjamin Dimah, or Benopaonyx to his followers, is a crypto and gaming influencer who helped people around the world explore digital assets. He’ll be sharing the benefits of betting with crypto at Sportsbet.io.

Rachel Ochanya, winner of the Face of Hope Beauty Pageant Foundation 2025, brings a touch of elegance to the team. She fuses style with sport, making her another perfect match for Sportsbet.io.

Rounding out the group is MC Galaxy, a musician, dancer, comedian, and one of Nigeria’s most vibrant entertainers. He’s earned the nickname “The Oracle” for his confident and often accurate football predictions he shares on a popular WhatsApp group.

The quartet of new ambassadors showcases how Sportsbet.io’s “Join the Crypto Experience” continues to gain momentum, uniting bold voices from sport, entertainment, and crypto into an all-star team.

Do you have what it takes to join? Visit https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/ to find out more 

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

 Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io player won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds,  among the fastest in the industry. 

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

Sportsbet.io is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.  

