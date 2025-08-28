Four new wallets suspected to be linked to Bitmine received $125 million in ETH, currently holding over $260 million

PANews reported on August 28th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that four newly created wallets received 27,792 Ethereum (ETH), valued at approximately $124.88 million, from the crypto trading platform FalconX. These wallets are likely associated with Bitmine. Currently, these wallets hold a total of 58,215 ETH, valued at approximately $261.58 million.
Earlier yesterday, news broke that four wallets suspected to be related to Bitmine withdrew $140 million worth of ETH from FalconX in nearly 17 hours .
