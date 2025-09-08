Four whales purchased approximately 482,400 $HYPE in 16 hours, worth approximately $20.9 million.

PANews reported on September 8 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, multiple whale addresses have recently bought large amounts of $HYPE, with a total value of approximately US$20.9 million.
- Qianbaidu.eth purchased 260,900 $HYPE tokens in the past 16 hours through two wallets, with a total value of approximately $13 million.
- Address 0xe0f0 opened a long position of 136,906 $HYPE in the past 6 hours, worth approximately $6.9 million;
- Address 0x328B purchased 43,415 $HYPE in the past 12 hours, with a total value of approximately $2.13 million;
- Address 0x23fA purchased and pledged 42,161 $HYPE 7 hours ago, with a total value of approximately US$2 million.
