The post Fox Business Reporter Reveals! White House Considers Two New CFTC Chairs Critical to Bitcoin and Altcoins! One Is a Close Friend of the SEC Chairman! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump, who came to the fore with his support for Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, continues to erase the traces of the Biden era. At this point, Trump made significant changes to many high-level organizations, two of which were the SEC and the CFTC. The former chairmen of the SEC and CFTC resigned after Trump took office. Paul Atkins was chosen as the new chair for the SEC, while the CFTC still hasn’t chosen a chair. Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the White House is considering nominating former CFTC chair Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) President Kyle Hauptman to be CFTC chair. Terrett noted that both support cryptocurrencies. EXCLUSIVE: The White House is considering former CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA chief Kyle Hauptman for the CFTC chair position, a source close to the process told me. Sommers spent 10 years at SEC Paul Atkins’ consulting firm, Patomak Global Partners, and the two are said to be good friends. …. Both are said to be pro-crypto.” The White House had previously reopened its review of CFTC chair candidates after Brian Quintenz’s nomination was blocked. Other candidates included Mike Selig of the SEC, Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department and Milbank attorney Josh Sterling. 🚨SCOOP: The White House is considering former @CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA chief @kylehauptman for the role of CFTC chair, a source close to the process tells me. Sommers spent 10 years at @SECPaulSAtkins’ consulting firm Patomak Global Partners and the two are said… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 25, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/fox-business-reporter-reveals-white-house-considers-two-new-cftc-chairs-critical-to-bitcoin-and-altcoins-one-is-a-close-friend-of-the-sec-chairman/The post Fox Business Reporter Reveals! White House Considers Two New CFTC Chairs Critical to Bitcoin and Altcoins! One Is a Close Friend of the SEC Chairman! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump, who came to the fore with his support for Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, continues to erase the traces of the Biden era. At this point, Trump made significant changes to many high-level organizations, two of which were the SEC and the CFTC. The former chairmen of the SEC and CFTC resigned after Trump took office. Paul Atkins was chosen as the new chair for the SEC, while the CFTC still hasn’t chosen a chair. Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the White House is considering nominating former CFTC chair Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) President Kyle Hauptman to be CFTC chair. Terrett noted that both support cryptocurrencies. EXCLUSIVE: The White House is considering former CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA chief Kyle Hauptman for the CFTC chair position, a source close to the process told me. Sommers spent 10 years at SEC Paul Atkins’ consulting firm, Patomak Global Partners, and the two are said to be good friends. …. Both are said to be pro-crypto.” The White House had previously reopened its review of CFTC chair candidates after Brian Quintenz’s nomination was blocked. Other candidates included Mike Selig of the SEC, Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department and Milbank attorney Josh Sterling. 🚨SCOOP: The White House is considering former @CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA chief @kylehauptman for the role of CFTC chair, a source close to the process tells me. Sommers spent 10 years at @SECPaulSAtkins’ consulting firm Patomak Global Partners and the two are said… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 25, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/fox-business-reporter-reveals-white-house-considers-two-new-cftc-chairs-critical-to-bitcoin-and-altcoins-one-is-a-close-friend-of-the-sec-chairman/

Fox Business Reporter Reveals! White House Considers Two New CFTC Chairs Critical to Bitcoin and Altcoins! One Is a Close Friend of the SEC Chairman!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:40
FOX Token
FOX$0.02219-13.72%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002896-6.76%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00771-14.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016361-3.95%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.364-4.75%

US President Donald Trump, who came to the fore with his support for Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, continues to erase the traces of the Biden era.

At this point, Trump made significant changes to many high-level organizations, two of which were the SEC and the CFTC.

The former chairmen of the SEC and CFTC resigned after Trump took office. Paul Atkins was chosen as the new chair for the SEC, while the CFTC still hasn’t chosen a chair.

Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the White House is considering nominating former CFTC chair Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) President Kyle Hauptman to be CFTC chair.

Terrett noted that both support cryptocurrencies.

The White House had previously reopened its review of CFTC chair candidates after Brian Quintenz’s nomination was blocked. Other candidates included Mike Selig of the SEC, Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department and Milbank attorney Josh Sterling.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/fox-business-reporter-reveals-white-house-considers-two-new-cftc-chairs-critical-to-bitcoin-and-altcoins-one-is-a-close-friend-of-the-sec-chairman/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000116-5.53%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000045-22.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4076-9.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share
Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0.7616-7.55%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Share
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002163-9.72%
MOG Coin
MOG$0.0000006168-12.63%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin