The post Fox Business Reporter Reveals! White House Considers Two New CFTC Chairs Critical to Bitcoin and Altcoins! One Is a Close Friend of the SEC Chairman! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump, who came to the fore with his support for Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, continues to erase the traces of the Biden era. At this point, Trump made significant changes to many high-level organizations, two of which were the SEC and the CFTC. The former chairmen of the SEC and CFTC resigned after Trump took office. Paul Atkins was chosen as the new chair for the SEC, while the CFTC still hasn't chosen a chair. Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the White House is considering nominating former CFTC chair Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) President Kyle Hauptman to be CFTC chair. Terrett noted that both support cryptocurrencies. EXCLUSIVE: The White House is considering former CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA chief Kyle Hauptman for the CFTC chair position, a source close to the process told me. Sommers spent 10 years at SEC Paul Atkins' consulting firm, Patomak Global Partners, and the two are said to be good friends. …. Both are said to be pro-crypto." The White House had previously reopened its review of CFTC chair candidates after Brian Quintenz's nomination was blocked. Other candidates included Mike Selig of the SEC, Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department and Milbank attorney Josh Sterling. 🚨SCOOP: The White House is considering former @CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA chief @kylehauptman for the role of CFTC chair, a source close to the process tells me. Sommers spent 10 years at @SECPaulSAtkins' consulting firm Patomak Global Partners and the two are said… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 25, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/fox-business-reporter-reveals-white-house-considers-two-new-cftc-chairs-critical-to-bitcoin-and-altcoins-one-is-a-close-friend-of-the-sec-chairman/