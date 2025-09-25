US President Donald Trump, who came to the fore with his support for Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, continues to erase the traces of the Biden era.
At this point, Trump made significant changes to many high-level organizations, two of which were the SEC and the CFTC.
The former chairmen of the SEC and CFTC resigned after Trump took office. Paul Atkins was chosen as the new chair for the SEC, while the CFTC still hasn’t chosen a chair.
Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the White House is considering nominating former CFTC chair Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) President Kyle Hauptman to be CFTC chair.
Terrett noted that both support cryptocurrencies.
The White House had previously reopened its review of CFTC chair candidates after Brian Quintenz’s nomination was blocked. Other candidates included Mike Selig of the SEC, Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department and Milbank attorney Josh Sterling.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/fox-business-reporter-reveals-white-house-considers-two-new-cftc-chairs-critical-to-bitcoin-and-altcoins-one-is-a-close-friend-of-the-sec-chairman/