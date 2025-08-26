Fox News Media Adds Wine Venture To Its Growing Lifestyle Business

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:05
U
U$0.01137-7.56%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03004-0.79%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00423-3.64%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5424+6.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10162+4.51%

Fox News headquarters. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Fox News Media, the entity over all of Fox News’ media brands, is expanding into the wine business.

The Fox Corp. division on Tuesday launched the Fox News Wine Shop, a new e-commerce venture that will sell American-made wines sourced from independent producers, including military veterans. The platform, created in partnership with Direct Wines, is live now at FOXNewsWineShop.com and includes three distinct offerings:

There’s an online wine marketplace, featuring curated bottles from across the U.S. (shoppers, according to Fox News Media, can browse by country, region, grape variety, season, occasion and more); the Fox News American Wine Club, a subscription that delivers nine hand-picked bottles every eight weeks; and the USA 250 collection, an exclusive lineup of wines crafted to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in 2026. That series will kick off with Liberty Sparkling, a California-made wine, with more labels rolling out over the coming year.

Fox News Media has launched a wine business, part of a deeper push into lifestyle commerce.

Fox News Media

Fox News Media’s lifestyle push

Jason Klarman, chief digital and marketing officer at Fox News Media, told Forbes the idea was born out of the company’s desire to give its audience more lifestyle products and services tied to the Fox brand. “We’re always looking at ways to super-serve our loyal audience and noted that they index very high for purchasing and consuming wine. It made sense to give them a curated wine experience that fits with the Fox News brand.”

Beyond the consumer angle, Fox says the shop will steer a portion of its sales to U.S.VETS, a nonprofit that works to fight veteran homelessness, as well as a portion of each wine shop membership donated to independent and family-run wineries across the country.

While Fox has dabbled before in commerce, with ventures like the Fox News Shop, this new wine business represents a doubling down into lifestyle – but also something more. “We were drawn to this idea, because it gives us the chance to champion veterans and small business owners, people whose stories reflect the very values we highlight every day,” Klarman said. “Creating something our viewers can enjoy while making a difference is what made this opportunity such a fit.”

That’s another way of saying: The wine launch is part of a broader push at Fox News Media, which is looking for ways to expand beyond its core cable news identity. Along those lines, the company over the past few years has rolled out a handful of lifestyle-oriented projects — among them Fox Nation, its direct-to-consumer streaming service. “We’re a brand that transcends news,” Klarman said, “and that’s exemplified through the entertainment and lifestyle content that’s driven the success of Fox Nation, Fox News Books and now the Fox News American Wine Club.”

For Fox, the initiative also represents an attempt to build a new revenue stream through direct-to-consumer sales while connecting its audience with American producers. Direct Wines, Fox’s partner in the venture, will handle marketing, distribution, and customer service logistics. Klarman said wines are available to purchase immediately, with delivery available nationwide. “Commerce,” he added, “is one of the new revenue streams that we’re working to build out at Fox News Media.”

Media companies across the board have been branching out beyond their core businesses, experimenting with lifestyle products and consumer ventures as new revenue streams. Whether viewers ultimately embrace Fox-branded wine the way they’ve taken to its streaming service or publishing arm remains to be seen — but the Fox Corp. division, probably correctly, is betting that its audience’s affinity for the brand will continue to extend beyond its daily cable broadcasts.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/andymeek/2025/08/26/fox-news-media-adds-wine-venture-to-its-growing-lifestyle-business/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003373-2.57%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23156+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007666-9.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts