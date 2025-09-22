Fragmetric and DeFi Development to Launch South Korea’s First Solana Digital Asset Treasury

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Fragmetric's official news, Fragmetric Labs and DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ:DFDV) will launch the first Solana-based digital asset vault in South Korea by acquiring a South Korean listed company.
According to previous news, DeFi Development increased its holdings of SOL by approximately US$14.6 million, bringing its total holdings to nearly US$500 million .
