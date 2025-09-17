France Threatens to Block MiCA Licenses Over Uneven Enforcement

Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, who heads the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), told Reuters that the ability for companies to “passport” licenses obtained in one member state to all 27 EU countries could create significant risks if enforcement is not consistent.

“Atomic Weapon” for the Market

Under MiCA, firms can register in a single EU jurisdiction and then operate freely across the bloc. But the AMF worries that differences in how each country applies the rules could give some players an unfair advantage. Layani described the passporting tool as “an atomic weapon for the market,” suggesting that France may consider rejecting licenses that it believes were granted under weaker standards.

Regulatory Uncertainty Ahead

The AMF did not specify which companies could face barriers, nor did it outline the criteria that might be used to block access. What is clear is that France appears poised to take a tougher line than some of its neighbors, a move that could complicate expansion strategies for crypto businesses banking on MiCA’s harmonized framework.

While the regulation was designed to provide clarity and consistency across the EU, France’s stance highlights how political and regulatory tensions may still shape the rollout — and could leave firms navigating a patchwork of interpretations rather than a single, unified market.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

