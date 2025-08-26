France’s Sequans Plans $200 Million Raise to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 16:43
French semiconductor manufacturer Sequans Communications SA said on 25 August that it plans to raise about $200 million and deploy the proceeds to purchase additional Bitcoin for its corporate treasury

French semiconductor manufacturer Sequans Communications SA said on 25 August that it plans to raise about $200 million and deploy the proceeds to purchase additional Bitcoin for its corporate treasury.

The move would deepen the Paris-based company’s exposure to the cryptocurrency market and aligns with a small but growing cohort of operating businesses that hold digital assets as a balance-sheet hedge.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/frances-sequans-plans-200-million-raise-to-expand-bitcoin-holdings-e3e6afa1

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
