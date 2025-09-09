French AI company Mistral AI completes €1.7 billion Series C financing, led by lithography giant ASML

PANews reported on September 9th that Dutch lithography machine manufacturer ASML (ASML.O) and French AI company Mistral AI have signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement, according to ASML's official website. The agreement aims to explore the application of AI models in ASML's products, R&D, and operations, improving the speed to market and performance of customers' products. According to a statement released on Tuesday, ASML will lead Mistral AI's Series C funding round, investing €1.3 billion for an approximately 11% stake, becoming Mistral's largest shareholder and receiving a seat on Mistral AI's Strategic Committee. This investment is part of Mistral's €1.7 billion funding round, bringing its valuation to approximately €11.7 billion.