From AI Islands to an Internet of Agents, Here’s Why 2025 Feels Like a Turning Point

In the history of technological advancements, there have been many inflection points where the overarching narrative has suddenly shifted. 2025 seems to be headed in that direction as it seems primed to be remembered as the year when the ‘idea of autonomous AI agents’ stopped being a thought experiment and began to resemble a functioning ecosystem. In other words, instead of monolithic models trying to do everything on their own, the future looks increasingly like one where networks of smaller, specialized agents can interact seamlessly across industries, devices, and even blockchains (a framework that has been labelled the ‘Internet