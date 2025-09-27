The post From Gold Bars to Bitcoin — Deutsche Bank Sees Central Banks Embracing Crypto by 2030 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Deutsche Bank predicts that by 2030, central banks might hold Bitcoin alongside gold, signaling its rise as a recognized store of value amid economic uncertainty and shifting monetary landscapes. Gold has long been the central banks’ reserve of choice for stability and inflation hedging. Now, Bitcoin, with its 21 million cap and decentralized ledger, is emerging as ‘digital gold,’ redefining wealth preservation for investors and institutions. Deutsche Bank identifies several key drivers for central banks to adopt Bitcoin, including persistent global inflation, declining trust in fiat, and the growing mainstream role of blockchain. The bank acknowledged, “Bitcoin has often been referred to as ‘Digital Gold’ because both assets provide scarcity and durability benefits, acting as a bulwark against inflation and market volatility.” Interestingly, digital asset investor Dan Tapiero recently predicted that Bitcoin’s price could reach $1 million within the next decade, thanks to the ‘digital gold’ narrative. Advertisement &nbsp On the other hand, corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset is accelerating, outpacing central banks.  Leading crypto pioneers, such as Tesla, MicroStrategy, Square, and Stone Ridge, are joined by unconventional players, including US meat and seafood firm Beck & Bulow, Japan’s hotel service Metaplanet, and global consumer brand DDC Enterprise, demonstrating Bitcoin’s growing mainstream appeal. Therefore, central bank adoption of Bitcoin could legitimize the cryptocurrency and drive wider institutional participation, while prompting a rethink of global monetary policy as digital assets join traditional reserves. Bitcoin Faces Short-Term Capitulation, Signals Potential Next Rally Bitcoin is showing short-term market stress as over 30,000 BTC valued at approximately $3.39B were recently moved to exchanges at a loss, signaling capitulation by holders amid rising uncertainty, according to analyst Emilio Bojan. Source: CryptoQuant Interestingly, short-term holder capitulation isn’t overall bearish because it acts as a market reset. This is because… The post From Gold Bars to Bitcoin — Deutsche Bank Sees Central Banks Embracing Crypto by 2030 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Deutsche Bank predicts that by 2030, central banks might hold Bitcoin alongside gold, signaling its rise as a recognized store of value amid economic uncertainty and shifting monetary landscapes. Gold has long been the central banks’ reserve of choice for stability and inflation hedging. Now, Bitcoin, with its 21 million cap and decentralized ledger, is emerging as ‘digital gold,’ redefining wealth preservation for investors and institutions. Deutsche Bank identifies several key drivers for central banks to adopt Bitcoin, including persistent global inflation, declining trust in fiat, and the growing mainstream role of blockchain. The bank acknowledged, “Bitcoin has often been referred to as ‘Digital Gold’ because both assets provide scarcity and durability benefits, acting as a bulwark against inflation and market volatility.” Interestingly, digital asset investor Dan Tapiero recently predicted that Bitcoin’s price could reach $1 million within the next decade, thanks to the ‘digital gold’ narrative. Advertisement &nbsp On the other hand, corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset is accelerating, outpacing central banks.  Leading crypto pioneers, such as Tesla, MicroStrategy, Square, and Stone Ridge, are joined by unconventional players, including US meat and seafood firm Beck & Bulow, Japan’s hotel service Metaplanet, and global consumer brand DDC Enterprise, demonstrating Bitcoin’s growing mainstream appeal. Therefore, central bank adoption of Bitcoin could legitimize the cryptocurrency and drive wider institutional participation, while prompting a rethink of global monetary policy as digital assets join traditional reserves. Bitcoin Faces Short-Term Capitulation, Signals Potential Next Rally Bitcoin is showing short-term market stress as over 30,000 BTC valued at approximately $3.39B were recently moved to exchanges at a loss, signaling capitulation by holders amid rising uncertainty, according to analyst Emilio Bojan. Source: CryptoQuant Interestingly, short-term holder capitulation isn’t overall bearish because it acts as a market reset. This is because…

From Gold Bars to Bitcoin — Deutsche Bank Sees Central Banks Embracing Crypto by 2030 ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 10:31
Deutsche Bank predicts that by 2030, central banks might hold Bitcoin alongside gold, signaling its rise as a recognized store of value amid economic uncertainty and shifting monetary landscapes.

Gold has long been the central banks’ reserve of choice for stability and inflation hedging. Now, Bitcoin, with its 21 million cap and decentralized ledger, is emerging as ‘digital gold,’ redefining wealth preservation for investors and institutions.

Deutsche Bank identifies several key drivers for central banks to adopt Bitcoin, including persistent global inflation, declining trust in fiat, and the growing mainstream role of blockchain.

The bank acknowledged, “Bitcoin has often been referred to as ‘Digital Gold’ because both assets provide scarcity and durability benefits, acting as a bulwark against inflation and market volatility.”

Interestingly, digital asset investor Dan Tapiero recently predicted that Bitcoin’s price could reach $1 million within the next decade, thanks to the ‘digital gold’ narrative.

On the other hand, corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset is accelerating, outpacing central banks. 

Leading crypto pioneers, such as Tesla, MicroStrategy, Square, and Stone Ridge, are joined by unconventional players, including US meat and seafood firm Beck & Bulow, Japan’s hotel service Metaplanet, and global consumer brand DDC Enterprise, demonstrating Bitcoin’s growing mainstream appeal.

Therefore, central bank adoption of Bitcoin could legitimize the cryptocurrency and drive wider institutional participation, while prompting a rethink of global monetary policy as digital assets join traditional reserves.

Bitcoin Faces Short-Term Capitulation, Signals Potential Next Rally

Bitcoin is showing short-term market stress as over 30,000 BTC valued at approximately $3.39B were recently moved to exchanges at a loss, signaling capitulation by holders amid rising uncertainty, according to analyst Emilio Bojan.

Source: CryptoQuant

Interestingly, short-term holder capitulation isn’t overall bearish because it acts as a market reset.

This is because panic selling clears weak hands and excess leverage, allowing patient investors to accumulate positions, which often paves the way for the next upward move.


