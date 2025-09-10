From Headlines to Digests: How Agents Personalize the Firehose

Every morning, millions of people open their phones to the same thing: a flood of headlines. Global politics, tech announcements, market swings, and local stories all compete for attention. Most of it isn’t relevant — but buried somewhere are the few stories that truly matter.
\ You don’t need flashy “agentic AI” hype to solve this. What you need are well-designed tools with strong fundamentals: systems that can fetch information, process it, enrich it with structure, and deliver it in a way that fits your context. Large language models add value here — not by being the whole solution, but by refining, summarizing, and helping you iterate.
At its core, an agent is just a tool that connects a few dots. Think of simple functions that can make RPC/API calls, fetch data from a source, process it, and either pass it along to an LLM or hand it to other agents for more processing.
\ In the context of large language models, an agent usually:
\ Let’s walk through this “agentic world” — the new hype in town — in the context of a personalized news feed. If you’ve ever prepped for a system design interview, you’ll know feed design always shows up: the Facebook News Feed, Twitter timeline, or (if you’re a 90s kid) RSS readers. This is the same challenge, reimagined for LLMs.
Imagine you tell the agent you care about certain tags: AI, Apple, and Bay Area stories. It does three things:
\ On a given day, it might give you:
\ This is already helpful. The firehose is reduced to a manageable list. But it’s flat. You don’t know why a story matters, or how it connects to others.
Instead of relying on one monolithic agent that does everything end-to-end, we can split the workflow across specialist agents, each focused on a single responsibility. This is the same principle as a newsroom: reporters gather raw material, researchers annotate it, analysts provide context, and editors package it for readers.
\ In our news pipeline, that looks like this:
\ Some of these agents operate sequentially (e.g., disambiguation must follow extraction), while others can run in parallel (topic classification, sentiment analysis, and entity extraction can all work on the same passage at once). The result is a coordinated pipeline of specialists, producing a far richer and more structured digest than any single agent could.
The table below summarizes what every agent would expect and what it would give back. I also tried to show where agents might interact with LLMs if they need help.
| Agent | Inputs | Outputs | LLM Needed? | |----|----|----|----| | Fetcher | News feed URL, RSS, API query | Full article text, metadata (title, URL, timestamp, source) | ❌ No — HTTP/API call | | Passage Extractor | Full article text | Key passages, passage embeddings | ✅ Optional — LLM for salience, or embeddings/TF-IDF | | Named Entity Extractor | Passages | Entity list, spans, embeddings | ❌/✅ — NER models are faster, LLM can catch novel entities | | Entity Disambiguation | Entity list, context embeddings | Resolved entities with canonical IDs (e.g., Wikidata Q312) | ✅ Yes — reasoning helps resolve ambiguous names | | Entity Tagger | Disambiguated entities | Entities with categories (Org, Person, Product, Location) | ❌ No — deterministic classification | | Topic Classifier | Passages, embeddings | Topic labels (AI, Finance, Bay Area) | ❌/✅ — embeddings + clustering or LLM for nuance | | Sentiment & Stance Analyzer | Passages, entities | Sentiment score, stance (supportive/critical/neutral) | ✅ Optional — LLM for nuance, or sentiment models for speed | | Tag Summarizer | Tagged entities, topics, sentiment | Structured summaries grouped by tag | ✅ Yes — summarization requires LLM | | Fact-Checker | Summaries, claims | Verified/Unverified claims, supporting references | ✅ Yes — requires claim extraction + retrieval reasoning | | Personalization & Ranking | Validated summaries, user profile | Ranked/weighted story list | ❌ No — ML heuristics suffice | | Digest Compiler | Ranked summaries | Final formatted digest (Markdown, HTML, JSON) | ❌/✅ — deterministic formatting, LLM optional for tone | | Daily Digest | Compiled digest | Delivery package (email, Slack, app notification) | ❌ No — just delivery |
\ Some agents require LLM reasoning, others are lightweight and deterministic. This split matters: for production, you’ll want as few LLM calls as possible (to save cost and latency), reserving them for reasoning-heavy tasks like disambiguation, summarization, and fact-checking. I’ve tried to show one of the ways how the split would look like.
Let’s run a real article through our pipeline. The story:
Title: Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits near Pleasanton
\ Source: CBS Bay Area, Sept 7, 2025
\ Snippet: “A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck near Pleasanton on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit just after 10 a.m., about 3 miles north of Pleasanton. Residents across the East Bay reported weak shaking. No immediate reports of damage.”
Each of the agents’ responsibilities is summarized below:
\ What started as a raw headline became a structured, ranked, fact-checked digest.
What’s powerful about this agent pipeline is that nothing in it is tied only to news. It’s really a framework for taking any content feed → extracting structure → producing a personalized digest.
\ Let’s take another example: arXiv papers.
\ Every day, hundreds of research papers drop across categories like Machine Learning, Computer Vision, or Quantum Computing. For a researcher, the challenge is the same as the news: too much volume, too little time, and only a few papers are truly relevant.
Fetcher Agent
\ Passage Extractor Agent
\ Named Entity Extractor Agent
\ Entity Disambiguation Agent
\ Entity Tagger Agent
\ Topic Classifier Agent
\ Sentiment & Stance Agent
\ Tag Summarizer Agent
Input: Entities + topics.
Output:
Distributed Training: “New optimizer reduces GPU communication overhead by 30%.”
NLP: “Transformer variant improves long-context understanding.”
\
Fact-Checker Agent
\ Personalization & Ranking Agent
\ Digest Compiler Agent
\ Daily Digest Agent
Machine Learning
\ Systems
\ Theory
Whether it’s:
…the same agent pipeline applies.
\ You’re always doing:
\ That’s the feed-to-digest pattern, and agents are a natural way to implement it.
When you chain multiple agents together, two big challenges show up:
Inter-agent communication — How does the Passage Extractor know how to hand results to the Entity Disambiguation Agent?
\
External integrations — How do agents fetch data from APIs (like arXiv, USGS, or RSS feeds) without each agent reinventing its own protocol?
\ This is where MCP (Model Context Protocol) comes in.
Think of MCP as the USB standard for AI agents.
\ With MCP, the Passage Extractor doesn’t need to “know” the implementation details of the Entity Tagger. It just sends structured data (text + embeddings + tags) in a format MCP understands.
Inside our pipeline:
{title, body, url, timestamp} in MCP format.
{body} and returns
{passages, embeddings}.
{passages} and produces
{entities}.
{entities, context} and produces
{entity_id}.
\ Each agent talks the same “language” thanks to MCP.
MCP also works outward. For example:
\ The benefit is that agents can integrate with any external tool as long as that tool speaks MCP, just like plugging any USB device into your laptop.
Without MCP, every agent would need custom adapters — a brittle mess of one-off integrations. With MCP:
\ In other words, MCP is what turns a collection of scripts into a modular, extensible agent platform.
The journey from a flat, keyword-based feed → to a newsroom of agents → to a generalized digesting platform mirrors how software evolves: from scripts to systems to ecosystems.
\ News today, arXiv tomorrow, logs and dashboards the day after. The pattern is the same: feed-to-digest, powered by agents. And with MCP providing the glue, these agents stop being isolated hacks and start working as part of a larger, interoperable system.
\ Don’t get caught up in the “agentic AI” hype — write better tools with strong fundamentals, and leverage LLMs where they add value: to refine, summarize, and iterate.
\ In the next part, I’ll dive into how you can implement the multi-agent systems with MCP.