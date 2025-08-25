From Presale to Coinbase Level Potential? OZAK AI Hype Builds Ahead of $1 Target

The presale of Ozak AI aims high and its fifth phase sees a strong demand as it trades at $0.01 and stands to gain 400% compared to its opening price of $0.001. Stages 2, 3 and 4 were advanced in a stable way at the rates of $0.002, $0.003 and $0.005, respectively, which presented a gradual increase in stage advancement and demand on the part of investors. The project has sold just over 807 million tokens at this point and accrued nearly $2.27 million in funds, with a handsome amount of tokens already released in previous stages. The presale contributes a big part of the Ozak AI supply allocation, which leads to grand expectations towards the substantial target of its launch of $1. Ozak AI sits at the nexus of the next most important trend in crypto innovation, this by incorporating the power of AI-based instruments and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks).

Strong presale growth and target of $1 to drive market confidence

The impressive trajectory of $0.001 to $0.01 in the presale is already indicative of the powerhouse that Ozak AI is proving to be, with early investors already experiencing a geometric leap in profits. In case of a successful listing at a price of a dollar, the investor in the early stages of the investment may get returns up to 20,000%. This robust trend reflects the wider market sentiment, as Bitcoin (BTC) is currently available at approximately the $63500 mark and Ethereum (ETH) is priced at approximately the $3250 mark, and both have increased by almost 120% and 80%, respectively, over the last year. The correlation between Ozak AI and the current crypto bull market is evident, with other large tokens doing the same prior to their entry into a global exchange. Presale capital exceeding $2.22 million as well as an increasing investor base have contributed to the speculation that Ozak AI will gain acceptance into prominent exchanges like Coinbase.

Proven strategic partnerships and international exposure

Within Ozak AI, potential investors have the advantage of adding strength to its presale narrative right when they have already signed on key partnerships. Some of the recent partnerships are SINT, Weblume, and Hive Intell (HIVE), which increase its ecosystem growth and adoption capabilities. The fact that it will be present at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali (August 2020) and be promoted through Cointelegraph and GlobeNewswire is an indicator of a global presence. The Global Roadshow, which the project will hold shortly and GM Vietnam Community Events are also rendering marketing reach across a variety of markets. The above activities reflect the strategy of Ozak AI to focus on community investment, along with institutional discovery, to build anticipation prior to the initiation of its first centralized exchange listings.

Outlook of infrastructure and exchange launch of Ozak AI

The factor that distinguishes Ozak AI is the AI infrastructure coupled with DePIN design that enables future enlargement. It has a cross-chain capability and enables smooth communication across blockchain ecosystems, and token utility enables the assets to target even staking and governance as well as their growth. Prediction Agents (PAs), the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), EigenLayer AVS, Arbitrum Orbit integration and Ozak Data Vaults are some of the additional layers that take it to the future. Transparency and security will always be a focus because it is audited; therefore, the adoption will be reliable. Off the back of over 150 million tokens already sold and the presale approaching its finish, the growing excitement over the transition of Ozak AI into a Coinbase listing is rife and pushing toward its $1 objective.

Conclusion

The high rate of presale, the speed of price appreciation, partnerships and exchange plans have set the stage for one of the most exciting stories in the current bull market, that of Ozak AI. From the $0.001 launch stage to the current market price of $0.01 and the possibility of a $1 objective in the future, the project is poised to take part in the rising trend towards AI and DePIN-based blockchain implementation in the current market. With Coinbase growth gaining traction in the speculative sphere, Ozak AI may be going to take presale popularity to the mainstream stage.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.