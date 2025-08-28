From revenue performance to user reputation, Open Miner is leading the cloud mining industry in 2025

Open Miner , a global blockchain finance innovator, has officially released its next-generation mobile cloud mining app. The platform is open to users around the world and is committed to breaking the high threshold and technical barriers of traditional mining, allowing users to start their journey of passive income from cryptocurrency with just a smartphone without hardware or technical knowledge.

Get started quickly in just three steps:

1. Visit the official website https://openminer.net or download the mobile app to register an account and immediately claim $500 in hashrate rewards;

2. Browse the “Contract” page and select a mining plan that suits you;

3. After the contract is launched, the system will automatically distribute the income every day, realizing a true passive income model.

Contract Price Duration Daily Income Total Income Daily ROI $100″Newcomer” benefits 5 days $10 $50 10% $200 3 days $4.04 $12.12 2.02% $800 6 days $18.08 $108.48 2.26% $2000 7 days $50.20 $351.40 2.51% $4500 9 days $127.35 $1146.15 2.83% $10,000 3 days $361 $1083 3.61% $30,000 5 days $1200 $6000 4.49% $50,000 10 days $2865 $28650 5.73% $100,000 25 days $6510 $162750 6.51%

（For more contract details, please click here）

About Open Miner

Open Miner is a decentralized mining platform that integrates cloud computing and blockchain technology. Through intelligent scheduling, multi-currency support, and green energy access, we are committed to building a low-energy, accessible, and sustainable global computing infrastructure network, providing more users with a fair and transparent way to increase the value of their crypto assets.

Security and compliance

Open Miner prioritizes user asset security. The platform utilizes McAfee® enterprise-grade network security and Cloudflare® protection to provide comprehensive defense against DDoS attacks and data intrusions. The system has passed multiple internationally recognized third-party audits to ensure transparency and compliance with regulations, and user information security.

In addition, the platform is committed to compliant operations to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements in different countries and regions, providing users with a reliable long-term profit channel.

Summary:

Open Miner: An intelligent cloud mining platform accessible to everyone, earning daily profits from your phone.

Official website: https://openminer.net