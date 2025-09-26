After six Apollo landings, we stopped going. NASA aims to have astronauts living there by the end of this decade. China and Russia are drafting plans for a permanent base. Even private companies are pitching hotels and mining outposts.After six Apollo landings, we stopped going. NASA aims to have astronauts living there by the end of this decade. China and Russia are drafting plans for a permanent base. Even private companies are pitching hotels and mining outposts.

From Sci-Fi to Reality: How Close Are We to Calling the Moon Home?

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/26 16:25
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.08203-2.26%
SIX
SIX$0.02005--%

For most of human history, the Moon was just a light in the night sky.

\ Mysterious, distant, and unreachable. Then came 1969, when Neil Armstrong left a footprint and a famous line, and for a brief moment, it felt like we’d already started building the future. But after six Apollo landings, we stopped going. No cities. No bases. Just some flags, rovers, and a trail of dust.

Fast-forward to today, and suddenly the Moon is back in the spotlight. NASA aims to have astronauts living there by the end of this decade. China and Russia are drafting plans for a permanent base. Even private companies are pitching hotels and mining outposts.

So the question is, are we finally about to turn the Moon into more than just a stopover and catch up with the science fiction stories that always imagined we would?

\

The Moon in Sci-Fi vs Reality

Movies always make the Moon look like a cool second home with big glass domes, people driving rovers, and cities built in craters. It feels normal in sci-fi, like we should already be living there.

\ A futuristic concept art of a Moon base (sci-fi style). (Image credit: Freepik).

\ But in Reality? Not even close. The last time humans touched the Moon was way back in 1972.

Since then, it’s been quiet, with only robots and satellites doing the visiting.

\ Two members of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission participate in a simulation of deploying and using lunar tools on the surface of the moon, during a training exercise in Building 9 on April 22, 1969.

\ Here’s where it gets interesting: what used to be just imagination is now turning into real plans. NASA, SpaceX, and others are working on ideas for Moon bases, power stations, and supply chains.

Slowly, the sci-fi version of the Moon doesn’t look so far-fetched anymore.

\

The State of Play: Where We Are Now

We’re entering a new lunar era. NASA’s Artemis program is leading the charge, with plans to send astronauts back to the Moon in the next few years,  including the first woman and the first person of color.

Artemis II, a crewed flyby, is targeted for 2026, while Artemis III aims for a landing by 2027–2028 using SpaceX’s Starship lander.

By the 2030s, NASA hopes to set up an Artemis “Base Camp” near the Moon’s south pole, a habitat, rover, and mobile lab designed to let astronauts live and work there for weeks at a time.

\ NASA’s Artemis Base Camp concept, showing a small habitat and rover at the Moon’s south pole.

\ NASA isn’t working alone. Through its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, it’s hiring private companies like Blue Origin to deliver cargo and tech to the lunar surface. For example, NASA’s VIPER rover, which will hunt for ice, is set to land at the south pole by 2027. NASA is also building the Lunar Gateway, a small space station that will orbit the Moon and serve as a pit stop for future missions.

\ Concept render of a crewed rover and lander on the lunar surface under NASA’s Artemis program.

Meanwhile, China is quickly catching up. It’s aiming to land humans on the Moon by 2030, with missions like Chang’e-8 (in 2028) to test technology for a permanent base. Together with Russia, China has floated plans for a nuclear-powered International Lunar Research Station by 2035. India is setting its sights on a human landing by 2040 with a “moon station” in orbit, and South Korea is planning a robotic lander by 2032 and a lunar base by 2045.

On the industry side, the space economy is exploding. SpaceX’s Starship will mark the first time a private spacecraft carries astronauts to the Moon. Companies like Blue Origin, Intuitive Machines, and Astrobotic are also building landers and rovers, many under NASA contracts. With reusable rockets, 3D-printed habitats, and growing commercial investment, building a lunar base is shifting from a far-off dream to a near-future reality.

\

What It Takes to Stay on the Moon

Building a home on the Moon isn’t just about planting a flag; it’s about figuring out how people can actually live there. Right now, Artemis astronauts will only camp inside their lander for short trips, but the long-term vision is bigger. NASA’s “Artemis Base Camp” includes a small cabin for four people, a rover, and even inflatable or mobile living units that work almost like space RVs. To make that possible, engineers are working on ways to recycle air and water, and maybe even grow food, so crews don’t have to carry every single supply from Earth.

\ Power is another huge challenge. The lunar south pole has sunlight for weeks at a time, which is perfect for tall solar panels that track the Sun. But in the dark craters where water ice might be found, solar won’t cut it.

That’s why NASA and the Department of Energy are also testing small nuclear reactors that could provide constant power. At the same time, scientists are looking at living off the land. Lunar soil isn’t just dust, it contains water and could even be used to turn astronauts’ exhaled carbon dioxide into oxygen or fuel. Since it costs tens of thousands of dollars just to send a single gallon of water from Earth, this could completely change the game.

\ And then there’s the environment. The Moon is harsh. There’s no natural shield from radiation, so astronauts may need walls made from packed lunar dust to protect them. Even the ground itself isn’t always stable.

Researchers have found that the Moon still experiences “moonquakes,” small tremors that could damage buildings if bases are built in risky areas. That means choosing the right location and designing strong, resilient structures will be just as important as getting rockets off the launch pad.

\

Are We There Yet?

So, are we finally about to live on the Moon?

Not quite, but we’re closer than ever. The first Artemis missions will still be short visits with small crews, and a full base probably won’t show up until the mid-2030s. Still, the progress is undeniable. Landers are touching down, rovers are heading out to search for ice, and rockets like SpaceX’s Starship are getting ready to deliver supplies.

This is a long journey, not a quick leap. Every mission, whether it’s a rover, a cargo drop, or a short crew stay, pushes us one step closer to turning the Moon into our first real home beyond Earth. What once lived only in science fiction is now on the drawing board of engineers.

What we should be asking isn’t if we’ll build a lunar base, but when. And when that happens, it won’t just be about the Moon, it’ll be the launchpad for everything that comes next in space.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment

South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment

TLDR Hwang Jung-eum embezzled over $3 million from her management agency in 2022. The actor repaid the stolen funds by selling personal assets before trial. The court gave Hwang a suspended sentence, citing her full repayment. Prosecutors initially sought a three-year prison term for Hwang’s actions. Hwang Jung-eum, a well-known South Korean actor, has been [...] The post South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment appeared first on CoinCentral.
WELL3
WELL$0.0000485-9.68%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/26 18:38
Share
Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance

Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance Imagine a future where money moves instantly, securely, and with unprecedented flexibility. That future is getting closer, thanks to a groundbreaking initiative in the United Kingdom. Quant (QNT) has just announced its selection as a key partner for a significant Quant deposit tokenization project in the UK. This is not just a technological upgrade; it’s a transformative step towards the next generation of digital finance. Understanding the UK’s Vision for Deposit Tokenization This ambitious project is spearheaded by UK Finance, a leading trade association, in collaboration with a powerful consortium of major commercial banks. Their goal is clear: to explore and implement deposit tokenization. But what exactly does this mean? In simple terms, deposit tokenization involves creating a digital representation of traditional bank deposits on a blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT). Think of it as your bank balance, but made ‘smart’ and programmable. This digital form of money can then be used for transactions with enhanced efficiency and transparency. The potential benefits are enormous, including: Faster Settlements: Transactions could settle in real-time, reducing delays and operational costs. Increased Efficiency: Automating processes currently handled manually. Enhanced Security: Leveraging the cryptographic security of DLT. New Financial Products: Enabling innovative services built on programmable money. Quant’s Pivotal Role in Quant Deposit Tokenization Quant’s involvement is particularly significant. The company will be providing the core programmable infrastructure necessary for these tokenized deposit transactions. Quant’s Overledger technology is renowned for its ability to connect diverse blockchain networks and traditional systems, acting as a universal translator for digital assets. This means Quant’s platform will ensure that the tokenized deposits can interact seamlessly across different financial institutions and DLTs. Their expertise in enterprise-grade blockchain interoperability makes them an ideal choice for such a critical national project. The selection underscores Quant’s proven capabilities in bridging the gap between existing financial infrastructure and the innovations of Web3. Unlocking the Future: Benefits and Potential of Tokenized Deposits The implications of successful Quant deposit tokenization extend far beyond just faster payments. This initiative has the potential to fundamentally reshape the financial landscape, offering a glimpse into a more connected and efficient global economy. Businesses could experience unprecedented speed in cross-border payments, while consumers might benefit from innovative financial services. Moreover, programmable money allows for the creation of ‘smart contracts’ that automatically execute based on predefined conditions. This could revolutionize areas like supply chain finance, insurance claims, and even automated payroll systems. The UK’s commitment to exploring this technology places it at the forefront of digital financial innovation. What Challenges Might Quant Deposit Tokenization Face? While the prospects are exciting, implementing such a large-scale project is not without its hurdles. Key challenges typically include: Regulatory Clarity: Establishing clear legal and regulatory frameworks for tokenized deposits. Interoperability: Ensuring seamless interaction between various systems and platforms. Quant’s Overledger directly addresses this, but broader ecosystem integration remains a task. Industry Adoption: Gaining widespread acceptance and integration across all participating financial institutions. Security Standards: Maintaining the highest levels of cybersecurity against evolving threats. However, the involvement of UK Finance and a consortium of major banks suggests a collaborative approach to addressing these challenges, paving the way for a robust and secure future for Quant deposit tokenization. In conclusion, Quant’s participation in the UK’s deposit tokenization project marks a significant milestone. It highlights the growing recognition of DLT’s potential to modernize traditional finance and positions Quant at the heart of this evolution. As this project unfolds, it promises to deliver a more efficient, secure, and innovative financial ecosystem for the United Kingdom and potentially inspire similar initiatives worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Quant Deposit Tokenization Q1: What is deposit tokenization? Deposit tokenization is the process of creating a digital, programmable representation of traditional bank deposits on a distributed ledger technology (DLT) network. It makes money held in commercial bank accounts usable in a blockchain environment. Q2: Why is Quant involved in this project? Quant was selected due to its expertise in providing secure and interoperable programmable infrastructure. Their Overledger technology can connect various DLTs and traditional systems, which is crucial for a complex project like UK deposit tokenization. Q3: What are the main benefits of tokenized deposits? Key benefits include faster transaction settlements, increased operational efficiency, enhanced security through cryptography, and the ability to create innovative financial products and services using programmable money. Q4: Who is leading this deposit tokenization project in the UK? The project is being led by UK Finance, a prominent trade association representing the UK’s finance and banking industry, in collaboration with a consortium of major commercial banks. Q5: How will this impact everyday banking? Initially, the impact might be more significant for interbank transactions and large-scale financial operations. Over time, however, it could lead to more efficient payment systems, innovative banking products, and potentially faster, cheaper services for everyday consumers and businesses. We hope this article has shed some light on the exciting developments in the world of digital finance. If you found this information valuable, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more insightful content to the crypto community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain technology institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12221+0.80%
Quant
QNT$89.75-0.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153-1.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:40
Share
Aster reimburses traders after XPL perpetual pair glitch sparks forced liquidations

Aster reimburses traders after XPL perpetual pair glitch sparks forced liquidations

The incident saw the price of XPL on Aster surge to more than $4 from around the $1.30 level witnessed on other exchanges.
Aster
ASTER$1.7933-9.70%
Plasma
XPL$1.1467+27.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07395-9.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:44
Share

Trending News

More

South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment

Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance

Aster reimburses traders after XPL perpetual pair glitch sparks forced liquidations

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

WLFI Holders Approve Buyback & Burn as Price Plummets 41%