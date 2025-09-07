From skyscrapers to smart contracts: Dubai is leading the RWA revolution | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/07 23:13
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005287+1.32%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01425-6.61%
Allo
RWA$0.00454-3.46%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Real-world assets entered the mainstream around 2020, though the idea traces back further. As the name suggests, RWAs are traditional or physical assets that have been tokenized and brought onto the blockchain. The foundation was first laid with Ethereum’s (ETH) introduction of smart contracts in 2015, and the sector has since accelerated rapidly, with some forecasts projecting that by 2030, more than $10 trillion worth of assets could be tokenized on-chain.

Summary
  • Why RWAs matter: Tokenization unlocks liquidity through fractional ownership, broadens access to global investors, and replaces costly intermediaries with transparent, efficient smart contracts.
  • Why Dubai leads: Backed by VARA’s clear framework and booming property market, Dubai turned tokenization into policy — with $399M already tokenized in May and projections of $16B by 2033.
  • Real traction: Platforms like Prypco Mint are selling out projects in minutes, including a $3B MAG deal, signaling tokenization’s shift from pilot projects to mainstream adoption.
  • Challenges ahead: Secondary-market liquidity, registry integration, and rising global competition remain hurdles, but Dubai’s regulatory clarity and momentum give it a strong edge.

Why are real-world assets important?

At a high level, RWAs bring many benefits to the market, although there are three key ones:

  1. Liquidity: Real estate and other illiquid assets typically demand large, single transactions, making buying and selling slow and cumbersome. Tokenization enables fractional ownership and 24/7 trading, transforming how these assets are exchanged.
  2. Access and inclusion: Tokenization lets anyone with a wallet invest, unlocking deep global liquidity and enabling participation at any transaction size previously impossible.
  3. Efficiency and transparency: many layers of expensive intermediaries and cumbersome transaction processes are exchanged for simple, clear contracts, lowering costs, reducing settlement times, and providing auditability.

Why is Dubai taking the lead?

The roots of real-world asset tokenization trace back to the United States, where early experiments sought to bring real estate onto the blockchain nearly a decade ago. One of the most notable examples was the tokenization of the St. Regis Aspen Resort in 2018, which raised $18 million through a security token offering. Similar pilots followed in markets like New York and Miami, but regulatory ambiguity in the U.S., particularly around whether such tokens qualified as securities, slowed momentum.

Dubai, on the other hand, backed by VARA’s forward-looking approach, has introduced a clear, dedicated legal framework with a new licensing category: Asset-Referenced Virtual Assets (ARVAs). This clarified requirements to ensure ARVAs are held to the same standards of trust as traditional finance, enabling both issuers and investors to operate within a strong framework.

The timing of this is ideal. Dubai’s property market is booming; May alone saw $18.2 billion in sales across 18,700 deals, up 44% year-on-year. Of that, $399 million (17.4%) was tokenized. The Dubai Land Department projects that tokenized real estate will reach $16 billion by 2033, supported by its Prypco Mint platform, where investments start from just 2,000 Emirate Dirhams ($545). With three projects already fully funded (the second one selling out in just 1 minute and 58 seconds) and a $3 billion MAG deal inked in May, tokenization has shifted from experimentation to a core pillar of Dubai’s real estate strategy.

Imminent challenges

That being said, Dubai still faces several hurdles if it wants to sustain momentum in real estate tokenisation. Most stem from the early-stage nature of the market:

  1. Secondary-market liquidity: Demand has been strong at the launch of projects, but long-term liquidity remains thin. Without active secondary trading, one of tokenisation’s main benefits — continuous, low-friction resale — falls flat, which could dampen appetite for new offerings.
  2. Fees and registry processes: Even if a property is tokenised, investors must still pay the Dubai Land Department’s standard transfer fee (typically 4%; some platforms like Prypco Mint have offered discounted rates of around 2%) and update official records. Blockchain transfers alone do not yet update legal titles, and DLD recognition is still required. Until full registry integration is in place, tokens mainly represent beneficial rights, not direct title.
  3. International competition: Other jurisdictions are moving quickly to establish frameworks for tokenised property. As these alternatives mature, Dubai’s early-mover advantage may narrow, though whether international supply meaningfully erodes its lead remains to be seen.

What comes next for Dubai?

Little stands in the way of Dubai’s tokenization drive today. A clear regulatory framework, full-stack market infrastructure, strong government backing, and global demand for high-yield property are fueling rapid growth. As long as new projects continue to launch, secondary market liquidity deepens, and international demand holds, Dubai’s lead in real estate tokenization should only strengthen.

James Murrell
James Murrell

James Murrell is a product and strategy professional at a leading crypto exchange. His experience includes over 6 years in operations, commercial strategy, and product management across a range of crypto and fintech startups. James started his blockchain journey in 2013, first entering the space in a professional capacity in 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2756-0.10%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-2.22%
MAY
MAY$0.04176+1.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

The post Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New opportunities are sweeping the crypto space, and soon Little Pepe (LILPEPE) will be making an explosion as the next take-off meme coin. Its Stage 12 presale is almost sold out, and its new Layer-2 blockchain is set to make LILPEPE a formidable competitor to tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB). Investors who get in early could see substantial returns, possibly turning a small investment of $200 into a fortune by 2026. SHIB Price Analysis: Testing Support at $0.000012 Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001204, showing a modest 0.24% increase over the last month. With a market cap of $7.09 billion and 24-hour trading volume at $154.6 million, SHIB has continued to see a 23.29% increase in volume despite recent price fluctuations. Recently, the token has been testing a critical support level of about $0.000012, which has been very strong in the past and may assist the token in a price rebound. During SHIB’s early rise, returns reached a staggering 23,000%, as the meme coin gained popularity. With the market being less active, the skyrocketing increase of Shiba Inu serves as a reminder that meme coins can still bring enormous returns, particularly when an investor opts to become an early adopter. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin With Real Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is stirring up the meme coin market fast. It is rocketing to prominence thanks to its proprietary Layer-2 blockchain, low charges, and solid presale results. The LILPEPE presale Stage 12 has sold 96.08% of the 15.475 billion tokens, raising $24,184,107 out of a $25,475,000 target, leaving just $1,290,893 left to raise. The current Stage 12 price is $0.0021 per token, which marks a 110% increase from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Once Stage 12 closes, the presale will advance to Stage 13, where…
RealLink
REAL$0.06087+2.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000124+1.47%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0099-5.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:04
Share
How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

A project rarely comes along that blends hype with hard tech.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.22+2.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+4.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.15653+0.89%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 21:43
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Glassnode: Bitcoin's illiquid supply rose to a record high, exceeding 14.3 million at the end of August