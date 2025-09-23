The post From Store Of Value To DeFi Powerhouse: Solana Unlocks Bitcoin’s True Utility — Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has been celebrated as digital gold and a secure store of value with limited functionality, but Solana’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain is changing that narrative. By bridging BTC into SOL’s DeFi ecosystem, BTC gains instant settlement, programmable use cases, and access to lending, borrowing, and yield opportunities. The best form of Bitcoin is literally on Solana, citing the network’s ability to transform BTC from a static store of value into a dynamic, productive asset. Solana Sensei, the Founder of Sensei holdings and Namaste group, has highlighted on X that 66% of all wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) traders are on the Solana network. He supports this claim with the reasons why people are choosing to hold and use their BTC on SOL. Why Solana’s Speed And Low Fees Change The Game Solana is extremely cheap in transactions, a stark contrast to the $5 to $50+ fees often seen on the Bitcoin or Ethereum networks for the same move. With transaction finality in approximately 400 milliseconds, BTC transfers on SOL become nearly instant, compared to the minutes or hours of waiting on other chains. SOL’s capacity to process 65,000 TPS allows it to handle BTC at an internet-scale without network congestion. Furthermore, Bitcoin becomes a programmable asset with deep integration into DeFi protocols like Jupiter, Raydium, Orca, Drift, and Kamino, enabling instant trading, lending, and use as collateral. Also, BTC becomes programmable in SOL DeFi, NFT, and RWAs, without the need for bridges across multiple chains. This integration transforms BTC into a dynamic, productive asset that can be used for lending, staking, and liquidity provision or structural products in ways that are not possible on the native BTC chain. BTC custody solutions, such as tBTC, sBTC, or the Wormhole BTC, combined with SOL’s high validator count and Jito MEV protection, are making it… The post From Store Of Value To DeFi Powerhouse: Solana Unlocks Bitcoin’s True Utility — Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has been celebrated as digital gold and a secure store of value with limited functionality, but Solana’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain is changing that narrative. By bridging BTC into SOL’s DeFi ecosystem, BTC gains instant settlement, programmable use cases, and access to lending, borrowing, and yield opportunities. The best form of Bitcoin is literally on Solana, citing the network’s ability to transform BTC from a static store of value into a dynamic, productive asset. Solana Sensei, the Founder of Sensei holdings and Namaste group, has highlighted on X that 66% of all wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) traders are on the Solana network. He supports this claim with the reasons why people are choosing to hold and use their BTC on SOL. Why Solana’s Speed And Low Fees Change The Game Solana is extremely cheap in transactions, a stark contrast to the $5 to $50+ fees often seen on the Bitcoin or Ethereum networks for the same move. With transaction finality in approximately 400 milliseconds, BTC transfers on SOL become nearly instant, compared to the minutes or hours of waiting on other chains. SOL’s capacity to process 65,000 TPS allows it to handle BTC at an internet-scale without network congestion. Furthermore, Bitcoin becomes a programmable asset with deep integration into DeFi protocols like Jupiter, Raydium, Orca, Drift, and Kamino, enabling instant trading, lending, and use as collateral. Also, BTC becomes programmable in SOL DeFi, NFT, and RWAs, without the need for bridges across multiple chains. This integration transforms BTC into a dynamic, productive asset that can be used for lending, staking, and liquidity provision or structural products in ways that are not possible on the native BTC chain. BTC custody solutions, such as tBTC, sBTC, or the Wormhole BTC, combined with SOL’s high validator count and Jito MEV protection, are making it…

From Store Of Value To DeFi Powerhouse: Solana Unlocks Bitcoin’s True Utility — Here’s How

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 09:26
Solana
SOL$213.45-7.99%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00173722-1.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,743.54-2.19%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.4811-5.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1117-8.59%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001718-4.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-4.56%

Bitcoin has been celebrated as digital gold and a secure store of value with limited functionality, but Solana’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain is changing that narrative. By bridging BTC into SOL’s DeFi ecosystem, BTC gains instant settlement, programmable use cases, and access to lending, borrowing, and yield opportunities.

The best form of Bitcoin is literally on Solana, citing the network’s ability to transform BTC from a static store of value into a dynamic, productive asset. Solana Sensei, the Founder of Sensei holdings and Namaste group, has highlighted on X that 66% of all wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) traders are on the Solana network. He supports this claim with the reasons why people are choosing to hold and use their BTC on SOL.

Why Solana’s Speed And Low Fees Change The Game

Solana is extremely cheap in transactions, a stark contrast to the $5 to $50+ fees often seen on the Bitcoin or Ethereum networks for the same move. With transaction finality in approximately 400 milliseconds, BTC transfers on SOL become nearly instant, compared to the minutes or hours of waiting on other chains. SOL’s capacity to process 65,000 TPS allows it to handle BTC at an internet-scale without network congestion.

Furthermore, Bitcoin becomes a programmable asset with deep integration into DeFi protocols like Jupiter, Raydium, Orca, Drift, and Kamino, enabling instant trading, lending, and use as collateral. Also, BTC becomes programmable in SOL DeFi, NFT, and RWAs, without the need for bridges across multiple chains.

This integration transforms BTC into a dynamic, productive asset that can be used for lending, staking, and liquidity provision or structural products in ways that are not possible on the native BTC chain. BTC custody solutions, such as tBTC, sBTC, or the Wormhole BTC, combined with SOL’s high validator count and Jito MEV protection, are making it secure to use BTC on the network.

Bitcoin on SOL pairs with USDC and USD1, which are the stablecoins that dominate settlement volume across all chains. With products like the SOL Mobile Saga and Seeker, there are instant BTC swaps and BTC payments on mobile. As the focus on SOL increases, the network is becoming a hub for ETFs and RWAs, with institutional flows ramping up. Meanwhile, Wrapped BTC on SOL will be directly plugged into that liquidity.

Earning Native Bitcoin on Solana Through mSOL

Analyst CPrinz, the on-chain Researcher, has revealed a new partnership between Marinade, SOL’s leading staking platform with 10 million and $1.7 billion in total value locked, and Zeus Network. 

Specifically, the collaboration is designed to expand the utility of Marinade liquid staked SOL token, mSOL, by enabling users to earn native BTC on the SOL blockchain. Also, this partnership unlocks new opportunities across DeFi, marking a major step forward for cross-chain innovation.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/solana/from-store-of-value-to-defi-powerhouse-solana-unlocks-bitcoins-true-utility-heres-how/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.6-7.99%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005454-13.55%
BULLS
BULLS$745.33-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Share
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Share
Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:21
Share

Trending News

More

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan