Frontier CEO fires back at United CEO’s criticism of discount airlines

President and CEO of Frontier Airlines, Barry Biffle attends The Future of Everything presented by the Wall Street Journal at Spring Studios on May 17, 2022, in New York City.

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle fired back at his counterpart at United Airlines who said the deep discount model in the U.S. is dead.

“That’s cute,” Biffle said Wednesday at the Skift Global Forum, a travel conference in New York. “If he’s good at math he would understand that we have a [flight] oversupply issue in the United States.”

Biffle’s comments were a response to United CEO Scott Kirby, who said last week at an airline conference in Long Beach, California, that he thought the largest U.S. discounter, Spirit Airlines, would go out of business. Spirit in August entered its second bankruptcy in less than a year after failing to find sturdy financial footing.

When Kirby was asked why he thought Spirit would shut down, he responded, “Because I’m good at math.”

Kirby added that if Biffle wants Frontier to be the largest of the U.S. discount carriers, then he’s going to be the “last man standing on a sinking ship.”