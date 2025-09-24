The post FTT Pumps on SBF Tweet, Then Dump — What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Amid the FTX token volatility, the tweet clarified that it is SBF’s friend posting from the account. FTT’s daily trading volume is up 660% to nearly $70 million, with analysts warning about speculative risks for retail traders. The FTX bankruptcy estate will distribute $1.6 billion to creditors starting September 30, with payouts ranging from 78% to 120% of original balances. FTX Token [NC] has seen a major pump and dump on Sept. 24, as the X handle of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of crypto exchange FTX, made a tweet that contained just “gm”. The tweet stirred market reactions as SBF is currently serving a 25-year jail term. gm — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 23, 2025 Ftx token sees major pump and dump Soon after Sam Bankman-Fried’s tweet, the FTX token surged 60%, within minutes, shooting all the way to $1.2. However, it has faced strong selling pressure as it once again dropped under $1.0, as of press time. For months, SBF’s X account has been inactive. The latest post stirred market sentiment about whether the FTX founder is tweeting from prison. However, an hour later, another tweet from SBF’s official account appeared. [No, SBF is not posting himself from prison. I’m a friend posting on his behalf.] — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 24, 2025 Apart from the upside in FTT price, the daily trading volume for the FTX token has surged by a massive 660% to nearly $70 million. Market experts have been calling out the speculative nature of crypto, while asking retail players to avoid the trap. Tobby Cunningham, the co-host of Crypto Tips podcast wrote: “The fact that over 6 thousand people liked this shows that very few learned their lesson. The next bear market disaster will be far greater than that of FTX. Not your keys… The post FTT Pumps on SBF Tweet, Then Dump — What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Amid the FTX token volatility, the tweet clarified that it is SBF’s friend posting from the account. FTT’s daily trading volume is up 660% to nearly $70 million, with analysts warning about speculative risks for retail traders. The FTX bankruptcy estate will distribute $1.6 billion to creditors starting September 30, with payouts ranging from 78% to 120% of original balances. FTX Token [NC] has seen a major pump and dump on Sept. 24, as the X handle of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of crypto exchange FTX, made a tweet that contained just “gm”. The tweet stirred market reactions as SBF is currently serving a 25-year jail term. gm — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 23, 2025 Ftx token sees major pump and dump Soon after Sam Bankman-Fried’s tweet, the FTX token surged 60%, within minutes, shooting all the way to $1.2. However, it has faced strong selling pressure as it once again dropped under $1.0, as of press time. For months, SBF’s X account has been inactive. The latest post stirred market sentiment about whether the FTX founder is tweeting from prison. However, an hour later, another tweet from SBF’s official account appeared. [No, SBF is not posting himself from prison. I’m a friend posting on his behalf.] — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 24, 2025 Apart from the upside in FTT price, the daily trading volume for the FTX token has surged by a massive 660% to nearly $70 million. Market experts have been calling out the speculative nature of crypto, while asking retail players to avoid the trap. Tobby Cunningham, the co-host of Crypto Tips podcast wrote: “The fact that over 6 thousand people liked this shows that very few learned their lesson. The next bear market disaster will be far greater than that of FTX. Not your keys…

FTT Pumps on SBF Tweet, Then Dump — What’s Going On?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:20
1
1$0.011839-26.78%
MemeCore
M$2.45057+0.56%
FTX Token
FTT$0.994+19.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216+0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017008-1.73%

Key Notes

  • Amid the FTX token volatility, the tweet clarified that it is SBF’s friend posting from the account.
  • FTT’s daily trading volume is up 660% to nearly $70 million, with analysts warning about speculative risks for retail traders.
  • The FTX bankruptcy estate will distribute $1.6 billion to creditors starting September 30, with payouts ranging from 78% to 120% of original balances.

FTX Token [NC] has seen a major pump and dump on Sept. 24, as the X handle of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of crypto exchange FTX, made a tweet that contained just “gm”. The tweet stirred market reactions as SBF is currently serving a 25-year jail term.

Ftx token sees major pump and dump

Soon after Sam Bankman-Fried’s tweet, the FTX token surged 60%, within minutes, shooting all the way to $1.2. However, it has faced strong selling pressure as it once again dropped under $1.0, as of press time.

For months, SBF’s X account has been inactive. The latest post stirred market sentiment about whether the FTX founder is tweeting from prison. However, an hour later, another tweet from SBF’s official account appeared.

Apart from the upside in FTT price, the daily trading volume for the FTX token has surged by a massive 660% to nearly $70 million. Market experts have been calling out the speculative nature of crypto, while asking retail players to avoid the trap. Tobby Cunningham, the co-host of Crypto Tips podcast wrote:

“The fact that over 6 thousand people liked this shows that very few learned their lesson. The next bear market disaster will be far greater than that of FTX. Not your keys not your coins”.

Earlier in 2025, in May, rumors circulated that Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is unlikely to serve his full 25-year prison sentence. Some reports stated that he could see his term reduced by as much as four years through good behavior and participation in prison rehabilitation programs.

Ftx to inject $1.6 billion in crypto market next week

The FTX bankruptcy estate will release another $1.6 billion to creditors starting Sept. 30. This marks the third major distribution since the exchange’s collapse in November 2022.

The payouts are part of the ongoing Chapter 11 reorganization process and will be allocated across four creditor groups. In August, the bankrupt exchange unstaked 190K SOL, sparking speculations that it was for fund distribution.

Distribution amounts range from 78% to 120% of original account balances, funded by more than $15 billion in recovered assets. Convenience class creditors, mostly retail traders who make up 99% of the creditor base, will continue receiving repayments of roughly 120% of their original balances.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/ftx-token-ftt-pump-dump-sbf-tweet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009953-11.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005-1.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01221+0.65%
Aster
ASTER$2.4071+41.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.25426+8.14%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4079-0.41%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00498+2.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates