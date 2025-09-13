FTX Estate And Corporate Giants Signal A New “Solana Season”

Sep 13, 2025 at 07:50 // News

Coinidol.com reports: On-chain data reveals that the FTX estate, in a move to pay back creditors, has redeemed $45 million worth of SOL from staking.



While this action could be a precursor to selling, it’s also a necessary step in the estate’s ongoing restructuring process. More importantly, this redemption is taking place against a backdrop of surging corporate interest in Solana’s ecosystem.

A $1.65 billion bet



Medical device company Forward Industries has made a

colossal $1.65 billion bet on Solana through a strategic private placement. This massive institutional investment, endorsed by crypto heavyweight Galaxy Digital, is a powerful vote of confidence in Solana’s technology and its potential for real-world utility.



The rationale behind these corporate moves goes beyond simple price speculation. Solana’s network is known for its high throughput and low transaction costs, making it an ideal platform for building decentralized applications (dApps) and handling large-scale commercial activities. The network is also set to receive a major upgrade, which will introduce new components like “Votor” and “Rotor,” designed to further enhance transaction speed and efficiency. This continuous innovation is what’s attracting enterprises and is a key reason why some analysts believe Solana could see its price reach $1,000 in the near future.

Solana and market trends



While Bitcoin’s price rally has been the dominant headline, a subtler but equally significant narrative is gaining traction in the crypto world.



The rising interest in Solana is also reflected in broader market trends. There has been a notable shift in capital from Bitcoin to other cryptocurrencies, with analysts observing a decline in Bitcoin dominance and a rise in the market share of altcoins. This trend is a sign of a maturing market where investors are more willing to diversify their portfolios and seek out projects with strong fundamental narratives.



The developments on September 12, 2025, highlight a fascinating duality in the crypto market. While Bitcoin’s institutional-driven rally continues to capture the headlines, as Coinidol.com reported in the review of the institutional inflows and regulatory clarity, other ecosystems like Solana are quietly building the infrastructure for a decentralized future.



The combination of corporate treasuries, strategic liquidations from major entities, and ongoing technological upgrades suggests that Solana is poised to become a central player in the next phase of the crypto bull market. This could mark the beginning of a true “Solana Season,” where the network’s utility and institutional backing combine to drive a new wave of growth and adoption.