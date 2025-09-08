FTX EU Buyer Backpack Goes Live In Europe

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 17:14
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015971-12.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1253+0.80%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01922-1.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04133-0.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+1.22%

Backpack EU, the owner of FTX EU — the former European arm of the defunct exchange FTX — is launching operations after settling with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Backpack EU, registered with the CySEC as Trek Labs Europe, announced on Monday the launch of its perpetual futures platform in Europe, the company told Cointelegraph.

“After fulfilling our promise to refund former FTX EU customers, we commence our journey to provide one of the first fully regulated crypto derivatives platforms in Europe, starting with perpetual futures,” Backpack CEO Armani Ferrante said.

The announcement follows Backpack’s acquisition of FTX EU in early 2025 and Backpack undertaking responsibility for distributing FTX EU customer claims since May 2025.

Operating under a MiFID II license

Backpack EU’s launch of perpetual futures builds on the company’s authorization under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) granted by the CySEC.

The CySEC reissued the MiFID II license to Trek Labs Europe in June 2025 after the company settled with the regulator, paying a total of 200,000 euros ($235,000) for “possible violations” of regulations linked to FTX.

The Cypriot regulator suspended FTX EU’s Cyprus investment firm (CIF) license in November 2022 after the collapse of its global-operating parent, FTX.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.

Magazine: ‘Accidental jailbreaks’ and ChatGPT’s links to murder, suicide: AI Eye

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/backpack-eu-launches-crypto-futures-cysec-mifid?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06142+1.00%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003516-2.11%
NFT
NFT$0.000000446-0.57%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,894.75+0.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.03+0.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Share
FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED Başkanı Jerome Powell‘ın Jackson Hole’deki ılımlı açıklamaları ve gelen ekonomik veriler FED’in Eylül ayında faiz indirimi yapmasına kesin gözüyle bakılıyor. Bu noktada piyasada FED’in 25 baz puanlık indirim yapması %90 ile fiyatlanırken, 50 baz puan indirim yapması ise %10 ile fiyatlanıyor. Bu noktada 2025 yılının ilk faiz indirimine 2024 yılında olduğu gibi 50 baz […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015971-12.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 16:23
Share

Trending News

More

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining

Exciting News: SolPlex Game Launch on Epic Games Marks a New Era for Web3 Gaming