FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Appeal on November 4

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/12 13:36
Union
U$0.009503-3.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118+53.24%
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Appeal on November 4

The post FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Appeal on November 4 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Nearly two years after the dramatic collapse of FTX and his 25-year prison sentence, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is heading back to court. On November 4, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will hear his case, marking a crucial moment for one of crypto’s most infamous figures.

From Conviction to Appeal

In 2023, SBF was convicted on seven felony counts, including fraud and conspiracy, following a high-profile trial that gripped Wall Street and Main Street alike. His legal team filed an appeal in September 2024, claiming he was “never presumed innocent” and that prosecutors pushed a “false narrative” about customer funds being gone forever.

If the appeals court rules in his favor, SBF could face a new trial or reduced sentencing. Still, with heavy testimony from former insiders, overturning the conviction won’t be easy.

The FTX Collapse and Fallout

The FTX collapse in late 2022 remains one of crypto’s biggest scandals. Once worth billions, the exchange crumbled under liquidity pressures, leaving millions of users stranded.

Several top executives, including Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh, took plea deals and cooperated with prosecutors. Their outcomes were lighter; Ellison got just two years, Wang and Singh avoided more prison time, while Ryan Salame received over seven years. SBF, however, got the toughest penalty: 25 years behind bars, with a projected release in 2044.

SBF in Prison and Pardon Rumors

Since March 2025, Sam Bankman-Fried has been serving time at Terminal Island Federal Prison in California. Despite his confinement, speculation swirls outside.

  • Also Read :
  •   Why is Crypto Market Going Up Today?
  •   ,

Some reports suggest SBF may seek a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, who previously granted clemency to Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht. In a March 5 interview with Tucker Carlson, SBF reflected on prison life and U.S. crypto policy. While he didn’t directly ask for a pardon, he hinted at being more open to Republican ideas fueling further speculation.

November 4 Hearing: A Defining Moment

The upcoming hearing will be closely watched by both the crypto industry and the wider financial world. While his chances of success are slim, the appeal, combined with whispers of political intervention, keeps the spotlight on SBF.

For many, this case isn’t just about one fallen mogul. It’s about accountability in digital finance and whether a figure like Sam Bankman-Fried can ever stage a comeback.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

When is Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX appeal hearing?

Sam Bankman-Fried’s appeal hearing is scheduled for November 4, 2025, at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Why is Sam Bankman-Fried appealing his conviction?

His legal team claims he was “never presumed innocent” and that prosecutors built their case on a false narrative about customer funds being lost.

How long is Sam Bankman-Fried’s prison sentence?

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in March 2024, with a projected release date in October 2044 unless the appeal changes his fate.

What happened to FTX after the collapse?

FTX, once worth billions, collapsed in late 2022 due to liquidity issues, leaving millions of users stranded and sparking one of crypto’s biggest scandals.

Could Donald Trump pardon Sam Bankman-Fried?

While there’s speculation about a possible pardon, nothing is confirmed. SBF has hinted at being open to Republican ideas but has not formally requested clemency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was surging higher Thursday, driven by excitement over the upcoming exchange-traded fund listing and macroeconomic tailwinds.read more
SIX
SIX$0.02148-0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09707-4.08%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2612+4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:23
Share
New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Decrypt , security firm Mosyle has revealed the cross-platform malware ModStealer , which can bypass detection from mainstream antivirus software by disguising itself as a background helper program. It specifically steals encrypted browser wallet data on Windows , Linux , and macOS systems. The malware is distributed through disguised job advertisements, targeting developers with Node.js installed. ModStealer automatically runs and collects wallet extensions, system credentials, and digital certificates, then uploads the data to a remote command-and-control (C2 ) server. Security experts warn that this malware poses a direct threat to crypto users and platforms, potentially leading to the leakage of private keys, mnemonics, and API keys, and triggering large-scale on-chain attacks.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24343-3.64%
NODE
NODE$0.08765+3.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 13:31
Share
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0.16175+0.35%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000739+2.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Spartans Draws Users With 300% Bonus, While Unibet Targets Poker Events and Bovada Focuses on Football Action

Anticipated Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment