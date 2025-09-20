FTX to distribute $1.6B to creditors on September 30

Key Takeaways
- FTX will distribute $1.6 billion to creditors on September 30, 2025.
- This payment is part of ongoing bankruptcy proceedings after FTX’s collapse in November 2022.
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed in November 2022, will distribute $1.6 billion to creditors on September 30.
The payment represents part of ongoing bankruptcy proceedings following FTX’s failure amid fraud allegations against founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The exchange’s collapse left over $8 billion in customer funds initially unaccounted for.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ftx-distribute-1-6b-creditors-september-2024/