Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 will be held in Kyiv

Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 will take place in Kiev on 21 September.

The event will bring together Web3 leaders for a day of networking, innovation and collaboration.

More than 2,000 participants are expected to attend the event.

On September 21, 2025, the Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 will take place in Kyiv at the KVC “Parkovy.” The event organizers told Incrypted that the conference will gather over 2,000 participants, including startup founders, investors, and newcomers.

The press release also said that Fullset is emphasising real conversations that can grow into long-term opportunities.

FULLSET Blockchain Conference CEO Ivan Samoilov said:

The statement also said the programme will bring together the most influential voices in blockchain, compliance, gamification and investment. Confirmed speakers include:

Yevhen Panchenko — Acting First Deputy Head of the International Police Cooperation Department (Interpol) of the National Police of Ukraine;

David Palmer — co-founder of Pairpoint by Vodafone, board member of Asia Web3 Alliance;

Dave Uhryniak — former Director of Ecosystem Development at TRON, founder of TrueScope Ventures (real asset tokenisation);

Dmytro Yasmanovich — Head of Compliance Services at Hacken;

Svitlana Dyachenko — Vice President of Marketing at Hacken;

Evgeny Pronin — Managing Partner at Pronin & Partners;

Constantin Kogan — Partner and CEO at TDX, co-founder of BullPerks and GamesPad, host of the Holistic Investment podcast, former Managing Director at Wave Financial;

Maxim Rodionov — CTO and co-founder of Claimr, former CTO at Ubisoft, co-founder of HMSTRS with over 10 years of experience in gamification and Web3.

Together, these speakers will cover key areas of Web3 development — from regulation and compliance to innovation in gamification, from tokenisation of real assets to new investment strategies, the press release said.

According to the organisers, the conference programme is structured to give maximum value in one day. Participants are expected to attend:

panel discussions on blockchain infrastructure, the future of Web3, DeFi, GameFi and AI,

open talks — candid conversations between experts without slides and filters,

NFT- and demo-zones with practical cases of blockchain applications and interactive stands,

networking hours for new acquaintances and discussions,

after-party with DJ set, NFT-installations and informal discussions until late at night.

Yaroslav Kalinichenko, CEO of Generis Agency, noted that Web3 is built on community, and community is built on connections. He added that Fullset creates a space where conversations turn into long-term opportunities, and emphasised that this is not about one-day hype, but about networks that drive the industry forward.

Tickets for the conference can be purchased at the link. Attendees can choose between Regular and VIP packages. VIP packages offer additional benefits: lounge access, unlimited drinks and catering, priority registration and front row seats.