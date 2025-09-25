Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin Tripling, Ether Rising 5X By Year-End

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee drew a crowd at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 with a bold call: Bitcoin could reach as high as $250,000 by year-end, and Ethereum could climb toward $12,000. Related Reading: Dogecoin Warning: Double Top Formation Hints At Decline – Analyst According to reports, Lee gave a range for Bitcoin of $200,000 to $250,000 and said Ethereum might hit $10,000 to $12,000, with upside to $12,000 to $15,000 under favorable conditions. His case rested on macro tailwinds and growing institutional interest in crypto assets. Market Drivers And Timeline Reports have disclosed Lee’s timing is tied to a mix of factors. He pointed to a possible shift in US monetary policy from a hawkish stance to one that is less aggressive, which he thinks would be positive for risk assets. BitMine Chairman and Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee said Ethereum is a “truly neutral chain” poised to be Wall Street and the White House’s top choice, predicting a 10–15 year “super cycle.” He expects Bitcoin to reach $200K–$250K and Ethereum $10K–$12K by year-end, with ETH… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 24, 2025 He also mentioned that fourth quarters have traditionally had high performance for Bitcoin. Lee explained Ethereum as embarking on a “super cycle” of 10 to 15 years based on its function in tokenized systems and possible interest from institutions and developers. Lee’s View On Ethereum Ethereum’s long-term attractiveness, Lee said, extends beyond the short-term volatility of price movements. He contended the network’s neutrality and widespread developer base position it well for future use in AI, finance, and tokenized real-world assets. That argument underpins his higher price scenario for ETH, where steady flows and adoption could push the token toward the upper end of his range. Skeptics Point To Fees And Competition Not everyone agrees with that outlook. Some industry figures have pushed back. For instance, critics say Ethereum has not seen fee growth that would match the scale Lee predicts, and that some institutional activity is migrating to alternative chains and layer-2 solutions. Those voices warn that competition, scaling challenges, and shifts in developer activity could limit upside for ETH in the near term. Macro Risks And What Could Break The Call Lee’s predictions assume markets stay friendly. A sudden return to tighter US policy, an unexpected economic shock, or harsh regulatory moves could derail a rapid move to $200,000 or higher. Liquidity matters here. For prices to hit Lee’s top targets by year-end, demand would need to be broad and sustained across spot markets, exchanges, and institutional channels. Related Reading: XRP Price Chatter Heats Up After Developer’s $4 Hint – Details What To Watch Next According to market coverage, a few clear signals to track: central bank guidance from the US Federal Reserve, trading flows into spot Bitcoin products, large on-chain movements, and institutional custody announcements. Each of these could either support rapid gains or cool investor appetite quickly, analysts say. Featured image from BCB Group, chart from TradingViewFundstrat’s Tom Lee drew a crowd at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 with a bold call: Bitcoin could reach as high as $250,000 by year-end, and Ethereum could climb toward $12,000. Related Reading: Dogecoin Warning: Double Top Formation Hints At Decline – Analyst According to reports, Lee gave a range for Bitcoin of $200,000 to $250,000 and said Ethereum might hit $10,000 to $12,000, with upside to $12,000 to $15,000 under favorable conditions. His case rested on macro tailwinds and growing institutional interest in crypto assets. Market Drivers And Timeline Reports have disclosed Lee’s timing is tied to a mix of factors. He pointed to a possible shift in US monetary policy from a hawkish stance to one that is less aggressive, which he thinks would be positive for risk assets. BitMine Chairman and Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee said Ethereum is a “truly neutral chain” poised to be Wall Street and the White House’s top choice, predicting a 10–15 year “super cycle.” He expects Bitcoin to reach $200K–$250K and Ethereum $10K–$12K by year-end, with ETH… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 24, 2025 He also mentioned that fourth quarters have traditionally had high performance for Bitcoin. Lee explained Ethereum as embarking on a “super cycle” of 10 to 15 years based on its function in tokenized systems and possible interest from institutions and developers. Lee’s View On Ethereum Ethereum’s long-term attractiveness, Lee said, extends beyond the short-term volatility of price movements. He contended the network’s neutrality and widespread developer base position it well for future use in AI, finance, and tokenized real-world assets. That argument underpins his higher price scenario for ETH, where steady flows and adoption could push the token toward the upper end of his range. Skeptics Point To Fees And Competition Not everyone agrees with that outlook. Some industry figures have pushed back. For instance, critics say Ethereum has not seen fee growth that would match the scale Lee predicts, and that some institutional activity is migrating to alternative chains and layer-2 solutions. Those voices warn that competition, scaling challenges, and shifts in developer activity could limit upside for ETH in the near term. Macro Risks And What Could Break The Call Lee’s predictions assume markets stay friendly. A sudden return to tighter US policy, an unexpected economic shock, or harsh regulatory moves could derail a rapid move to $200,000 or higher. Liquidity matters here. For prices to hit Lee’s top targets by year-end, demand would need to be broad and sustained across spot markets, exchanges, and institutional channels. Related Reading: XRP Price Chatter Heats Up After Developer’s $4 Hint – Details What To Watch Next According to market coverage, a few clear signals to track: central bank guidance from the US Federal Reserve, trading flows into spot Bitcoin products, large on-chain movements, and institutional custody announcements. Each of these could either support rapid gains or cool investor appetite quickly, analysts say. Featured image from BCB Group, chart from TradingView

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin Tripling, Ether Rising 5X By Year-End

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/25 20:30
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028-1.75%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.546+0.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002908-7.09%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008197-10.55%

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee drew a crowd at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 with a bold call: Bitcoin could reach as high as $250,000 by year-end, and Ethereum could climb toward $12,000.

According to reports, Lee gave a range for Bitcoin of $200,000 to $250,000 and said Ethereum might hit $10,000 to $12,000, with upside to $12,000 to $15,000 under favorable conditions.

His case rested on macro tailwinds and growing institutional interest in crypto assets.

Market Drivers And Timeline

Reports have disclosed Lee’s timing is tied to a mix of factors. He pointed to a possible shift in US monetary policy from a hawkish stance to one that is less aggressive, which he thinks would be positive for risk assets.

He also mentioned that fourth quarters have traditionally had high performance for Bitcoin. Lee explained Ethereum as embarking on a “super cycle” of 10 to 15 years based on its function in tokenized systems and possible interest from institutions and developers.

Lee’s View On Ethereum

Ethereum’s long-term attractiveness, Lee said, extends beyond the short-term volatility of price movements. He contended the network’s neutrality and widespread developer base position it well for future use in AI, finance, and tokenized real-world assets.

That argument underpins his higher price scenario for ETH, where steady flows and adoption could push the token toward the upper end of his range.

Skeptics Point To Fees And Competition

Not everyone agrees with that outlook. Some industry figures have pushed back. For instance, critics say Ethereum has not seen fee growth that would match the scale Lee predicts, and that some institutional activity is migrating to alternative chains and layer-2 solutions.

Those voices warn that competition, scaling challenges, and shifts in developer activity could limit upside for ETH in the near term.

Macro Risks And What Could Break The Call

Lee’s predictions assume markets stay friendly. A sudden return to tighter US policy, an unexpected economic shock, or harsh regulatory moves could derail a rapid move to $200,000 or higher.

Liquidity matters here. For prices to hit Lee’s top targets by year-end, demand would need to be broad and sustained across spot markets, exchanges, and institutional channels.

What To Watch Next

According to market coverage, a few clear signals to track: central bank guidance from the US Federal Reserve, trading flows into spot Bitcoin products, large on-chain movements, and institutional custody announcements.

Each of these could either support rapid gains or cool investor appetite quickly, analysts say.

Featured image from BCB Group, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cut-plans/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015969-6.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03846-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:40
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,565.34-1.91%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000874-6.62%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8391-2.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert