Future of Finance: TDA and Machine Learning for Market Prediction

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/03 12:15
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14345-1.92%

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. TDA Approach to analyzing multiple time series

IV. Data Analyzed

V. Results and Discussion

A. Obtaining point cloud from stock price time-series

B. EE due to the 2008 Financial crisis

C. EE due to COVID-19 pandemic

D. Impact of COVID-19 on different Indian sectors

VI. Conclusion

VII. Acknowledgments and References

VI. CONCLUSION

Our study has proven successful in detecting continent-wise and sector-wise extreme events (EEs) in the stock market using Topological Data Analysis (TDA). The 2008 financial crisis and the crash due to the COVID-19 pandemic are identified as EEs in Asia, Europe, North-South America, and Oceania continents. A sector-wise analysis has been carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier work has identified the crash due to COVID-19 as an EE taking the stock indices of each country separately proving it to be unsuitable for analyzing continent-wise or sector-wise. However, TDA overcomes this difficulty and we can identify continent-wise & sector-wise EE by analyzing stock prices of n stocks/indices together.

\

\ Our results are consistent with the empirical mode decomposition-based Hilbert-Huang transform technique used for the identification of EEs by Mahata et al.[10] and Anish et al.[13]. Hence, TDA is capable of identifying EEs in the stock market. In the future, TDA may be applied with machine learning techniques to understand the market dynamics and also may help in the prediction of stock prices.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Anish Rai, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;

(2) Buddha Nath Sharma, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;

(3) Salam Rabindrajit Luwang, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;

(4) Md.Nurujjaman, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;

(5) Sushovan Majhi, Data Science Program, George Washington University, USA, 20052.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $332.7 million in inflows on September 2, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $132.7 million, as BTC price bounced back to $111,000. The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,671.78+0.57%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 20:36
Share
US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

The US cemented its crypto dominance with $4.2 trillion fiat inflows, driving North America to second place globally in adoption.
Boom
BOOM$0.01286-13.40%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+37.14%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 20:00
Share
Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.
Share
PANews2025/09/03 20:05
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Venus Protocol returns to full operation after resolving $27M exploit

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack