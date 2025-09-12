Futures Traders Flock to Ethereum as ETF Investors Rotate to Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 03:07
Union
U$0,00942-2,68%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0,00001549+2,37%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01599-4,55%
THINK Token
THINK$0,0136+10,47%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0,3535-3,10%

In brief

  • Aggregate 24-hour Ethereum futures volume climbed to $49.4 billion, topping Bitcoin’s $42.9 billion.
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs drew $1.39 billion in inflows over 10 days, while Ethereum ETFs lost $668 million.
  • Altcoins’ share of total trading volume rose to 50% this week, up from 40%, as Bitcoin’s dominance slipped.

Experts suggest growing anticipation ahead of key macroeconomic events this week has led to a stark divergence between futures traders betting on Ethereum and exchange-traded funds rotating their capital to Bitcoin.

Aggregate 24-hour futures volume for Ethereum reached $49.4 billion, surpassing Bitcoin’s $42.9 billion, data from analytics firm Coinanalyze shows.

The surge in speculative interest for the second-largest crypto contrasts with capital flows in the ETF space.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have notched a net inflow of $1.39 billion over the past ten days, according to data from SoSoValue

Over the same period, spot Ethereum ETFs have seen outflows of $668 million, highlighting a rotational trade by institutional investors.

Stephen Gregory, founder of crypto trading platform Vtrader, told Decrypt that the divergence between the top two cryptocurrencies is typical, especially with the possibility of a half-point rate cut by the Fed, which is driving the shift in flows to Ethereum and altcoins.

“I think we’ll close Q3 on an uptrend led by altcoins,” he added.

Gregory’s outlook is echoed by Coinanalyze data, which shows altcoins’ share of total trading volume has jumped to 50% this week after consolidating around 40% for weeks. In comparison, Bitcoin’s volume dominance fell to 21% from 31%.

Gregory attributed the strong Bitcoin ETF inflows to “FOMO trading from new wealth managers finally allowed to allocate capital.”

As a result, the rotational trade has fueled a significant performance gap with Ethereum up 31% year-to-date, outpacing Bitcoin’s 19% gain, CoinGecko data shows.

While the futures traders show a growing interest in Ethereum and altcoins, the options market data reveals a more tempered outlook. 

Implied volatility, which tracks the market’s future expectations based on options data, continues to remain low, Adam Chu, Chief researcher at GreeksLive, an options trading platform, told Decypt

Despite the rate decision next week, he said, “the options market is pricing in relatively low future volatility, with a consensus that a 25-basis-point rate cut has already been factored in.”

“The overall market sentiment remains more favourable towards the fourth-quarter outlook,” Chu said.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338922/futures-traders-flock-to-ethereum-as-etf-investors-rotate-to-bitcoin

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

The crypto market is moving sideways for now, but history shows October often brings fresh momentum and a price pump. Bitcoin trades at $114K and Ethereum at $4.4K, with the crypto Fear & Greed Index holding steady at neutral. As capital starts flowing back in, many investors are searching for the next crypto to explode, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$114.504,55+0,61%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,32309+1,86%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,175-0,76%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 03:10
Share
Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

SOL Strategies Inc., the company that grew out of Cypherpunk Holdings, made its Nasdaq debut this week under the ticker STKE. According to reports, the move converts the company’s Canadian listings into a US trading venue and gives American investors direct access to a firm that holds a sizable Solana treasury. Related Reading: Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market The firm’s SOL holdings were valued at roughly $83 million–$94 million around the time of the listing, and SOL token prices were trading in the $214–$220 range as markets reacted. Nasdaq Debut And Trading Volatility According to market watchers, STKE opened around $12.85 on Nasdaq before tumbling to roughly $8.18 in early trades, showing heavy volatility in the first session. The company still maintains a presence in Canada, where it trades as HODL on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and its OTCQB shares (CYFRF) are being migrated into the Nasdaq listing. Reports have disclosed that the early price swings were driven by speculative flows and the usual market churn that follows a high-profile uplisting. A Bigger Picture On Holdings SOL Strategies has been built as a Solana-focused treasury and operational group. It runs validators, takes part in staking, and invests in projects inside the Solana ecosystem. The company’s holding size puts it among notable North American SOL treasuries, though some peers hold far more. For example, coverage shows Upexi Inc. holds about 1.9 million SOL, which was valued at roughly $319 million, while DeFi Development Corp holds about 1.18 million SOL, worth about $198 million at market rates cited in reports. Market Reaction And Investor Interest According to market coverage, the Nasdaq listing gave SOL Strategies fresh visibility and attracted both retail traders and institutional curiosity. The share-price swings were large enough to draw headlines, and trading volume spiked as investors weighed the risks and rewards of a treasury-backed crypto firm now trading on a major US exchange. Some traders treated STKE as a way to get indirect exposure to SOL, while others saw it as a pure equity play in a niche operator. Related Reading: Bitcoin Jumps Past $114K As Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report Regulatory And Competitive Issues SOL Strategies is smaller than several competitors, raising questions about scale and sustainability if SOL volatility returns. Regulators and market watchers will likely keep a close eye on how crypto treasuries are presented to investors, and on disclosures about staking, validator income, and treasury management. Featured image from Google Images, chart from TradingView
Solana
SOL$226,73+1,55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04588-4,97%
GET
GET$0,008521+0,63%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/12 04:00
Share
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin ETFs posted a massive $757 million inflow on Wednesday, led by Fidelity, Blackrock, and Ark 21Shares, while ether ETFs joined the rally with $172 million in fresh inflows across nearly all issuers. Crypto ETFs Soar: Bitcoin Sees One of Its Largest Inflows as Ether Joins the Rally It was a blockbuster day on Wednesday, […]
ARK
ARK$0,4511-0,26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 03:24
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin Whale That Hasn’t Traded in 13 Years Goes Active – May Be Signaling a Sell

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking