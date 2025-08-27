Futu’s Li Hua Bounces Back From Crackdown, Amasses $9.6 Billion Fortune

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 17:26
LETSTOP
STOP$0,16742+%8,58
U
U$0,0108-%6,73
Mode Network
MODE$0,002045-%0,82
Boom
BOOM$0,01341+%9,02
Moonveil
MORE$0,10038+%0,53

Pedestrians in Hong Kong walk past a sign bearing the logo of the online financial services platform Futu Holdings, which is bouncing back from a government crackdown.

Sebastian Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Li Hua, founder of the Chinese online brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings, has seen his net worth more than triple to $9.6 billion from 2024 levels, proof of a successful strategy to counter a government crackdown that threatened his core business.

The 47-year-old, who is Futu’s chairman and CEO, derives his wealth from a stake in the Nasdaq-listed company. Shares have rallied more than 200% over the past year as investors approve of the company’s international expansion and progress in attracting new customers and investors who use one of the company’s apps.

This vote of confidence comes after Futu was forced into survival mode following a government crackdown that started in 2022. Amid worries over capital outflow and data security, authorities in mainland China asked Futu and its competitor Up Fintech Holding to stop taking new onshore app users. The company’s Futubull trading app was removed from app stores in mainland China in 2023, dealing another blow to its attempts to grow. Existing users could still access the platform.

Today, Futubull is still not available to onshore investors in mainland China. But over the past three years, Li has expanded to international markets including Malaysia, Singapore and the U.S. The company has devised clever marketing campaigns that include giving free Apple shares to users in Malaysia and sponsoring the New York Mets baseball team in the U.S. Amid the equity boom in markets such as the U.S. and Hong Kong, Futu’s retail users are eager to trade stocks via its Moomoo international platform.

“They have made eye-catching progress in user acquisition, profit and sales,” Wang Hanyang, a Shanghai-based analyst at research firm 86Research, says by WeChat. “I think the company is still at an early stage of its development.”

Futu has declined to make Li available for an interview. In a written statement to Forbes, CFO Arthur Yu Chen says Futu aims to “capture a broader global client base” through measures such as partnerships and acquisitions.

In results announced last week, Futu said sales increased 69.7% year-on-year to HK$5.3 billion ($676.6 million) in the second quarter that ended in June. Net income jumped 112.7% year-on-year to HK$2.6 billion in the same period.

About 70% of the company’s new app users are from markets such as Singapore and the U.S., while the rest are based offshore in Hong Kong, estimates 86Research’s Wang. In total, Futu manages HK$973.9 billion worth of user assets, according to its second quarter results announcement.

Wang says Futu can also potentially generate more growth from newer businesses like cryptocurrency trading. It has started to offer users in markets such as Hong Kong and the U.S. services like buying and selling major digital currencies from Bitcoin to Ethereum.

Yet the company faces uncertainties. User growth might slow if the global stock market boom fades, says Wang.

While expectations are growing that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates—which might be a boon to stocks as the policy move is seen as boosting the economy and supporting riskier assets in general—a sharp slowdown in China might hurt sentiment in Hong Kong.

But a recent rally in the Asian financial hub might continue as valuations of Chinese equities are still considered cheap compared to historically high levels reached a decade ago, according to a Nomura research note published on Monday. Plus, investors are expecting authorities to unleash a new round of fiscal stimulus if the Chinese economy weakens further, according to the note.

“We expect sustained net asset inflow to be supported by the strong market momentum across markets,” Deutsche Bank analyst Johnny Xie wrote in an Aug 26 research note on Futu.

Over the long run, it remains to be seen if Futu can make progress in more international markets. In Malaysia and Singapore, the company quickly gained traction due to the absence of a strong local competitor, says Wang. But in Japan, users tend to use local trading platforms instead of trying a foreign service, he says. Plus, U.S. online broker Robinhood is actively expanding in Asia, stepping up competition to Futu.

Futu’s Chen says the company remains committed to global expansion, pointing to its strength in developing new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading.

“We’re also strategically broadening our range of financial products and services,” he wrote in the statement. “Additionally, we’ve seen an increasing influx of high-net-worth individuals and their assets to our platform, a segment we aim to grow further with dedicated customer service and diversified product offerings.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/ywang/2025/08/27/futus-li-hua-bounces-back-from-crackdown-amasses-96-billion-fortune/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 99,931.55 HYPEs at an average price of
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49,27+%9,27
USDCoin
USDC$0,9998--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02737+%3,59
Share
PANews2025/07/11 09:36
Share
Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell faces a serious policy dilemma: under huge government debt and political pressure, the Fed has to abandon its independence and anti-inflation stance and turn to financing the government through quantitative easing and other means. This &quot;fiscal dominance&quot; situation is very similar to the situation during the Burns period in the 1970s, indicating that the Fed will have to restart its loose policy, which may drive up the prices of assets such as Bitcoin.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0007801+%54,75
MAY
MAY$0,04506+%0,55
Share
PANews2025/04/01 18:20
Share
A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

Author: Octoshi.eth Compiled by Tim, PANews By participating in points events and investing in real income agreements, I was making about $500,000 a month, which sounds crazy. The following article will explain the sources of income. This is my current allocation, and my average annualized rate of return is 78%. While my estimate is conservative, a large portion of it is based on activity points, which makes it highly predictive. The first source of income was participating in Plasma. I deposited $2.3 million and bought $125,000 worth of XPL tokens at $500 million FDV. Taking into account a 90-day investment cycle and the current $5.7 billion valuation on Hyperliquid, my annualized return is 217%. XLP is aiming for $10 billion! The second source of income is a passive position that provides immediate liquidity so that I can jump in at any time when I find new income opportunities or interesting trades. The operation is simple: I just need to deposit money into the Morpho fund, which currently earns an annualized rate of return of 10%. The next source of revenue is Euler Finance’s Spark mining activity on Unichain, from which OP token incentives can be obtained. Under the current circumstances, the annualized rate of return is 27% (Euler does not display OP rewards), which is actually quite high considering the relatively low risk. The next one is Theo Network, a new player that just went online not long ago. They've introduced a points system, which I'm very optimistic about. There are no private PY transactions, so everyone can participate with peace of mind and will not feel cheated. Pray that the annualized rate of return can reach 30% Next up is Neutrl. This project hasn’t officially launched yet, but it offers a private transaction with different options. I chose to lock my funds for 12 months to get a fixed annualized rate of return of 30%. Maybe it will be online soon? The next source of income is MorphoLabs' RLP arbitrage, which currently has an actual annualized yield of 33% (with high volatility), and has not yet included Resolv point rewards, which are expected to add an additional 10% annualized yield. The last one is Open Eden. Although I am optimistic about this project, I have to reduce my holdings due to the decline in profitability of the revolving lending strategy due to rising interest rates (but I will increase my holdings again soon). With an FDV of $300 million, I estimate an annualized return of approximately 50%. $500,000 per month and an average annualized return of 78%—both of which are speculative and heavily influenced by Plasma—proved to be a very wise investment.
MemeCore
M$0,42216-%3,82
Threshold
T$0,01622+%2,39
RealLink
REAL$0,05763+%0,98
Share
PANews2025/08/27 17:23
Share

Trending News

More

A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

H100 Group bought 46.22 BTC and currently holds a total of 957.5 BTC

SOL Strategies Tops $1B Delegated SOL as 7,000 Wallets Back its Upcoming Nasdaq Uplisting