FY Energy Leads the 2025 Passive Income Wave With A $20 Free Trial Bonus

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:18
Threshold
T$0.01646+1.91%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198165-1.11%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05214+0.59%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.52%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003212+2.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012109-0.23%

SPONSORED POST*

With the continuous evolution of Blockchain technology and the increasing adoption of digital currencies globally, the digital economy is experiencing unprecedented transformation. FY Energy, the most trusted cloud mining company, is leading the change with a risk-free, cost-optimized, safe, and transparent way to experience green energy-powered cloud mining services.

Diverse Earning Opportunities With the FY Energy Cloud Mining Platform

FY Energy’s core focus is expanding computation workload while maintaining an eco-friendly operation through clean, sustainable energy consumption. This allows FY Energy to provide competitive green computing power contracts ranging from $20 to $510,000, with a daily technical dividend of $16,779. Amazingly, completing the registration process earns you a free $20, and daily sign-in earns you $0.8. Don’t forget the recommendation reward earns you up to 8% returns.

With FY Energy, you can unlock exclusive rewards by upgrading to the VIP membership benefits program. Users enjoy a 0.02% yield of $98 in the 1st VIP level and a 2.68% yield of $688,888 in the last level. Plus, you can create an affiliate account and get unique referral codes. Its affiliate program rewards a 5% commission for direct referrals and a 2%+1% commission for 2nd and 3rd level referrals made in your network.

FY Energy: Driving Cost Optimization and Net-Zero Growth in the AI Era

FY Energy provides a smart and flexible income stream by harnessing the impact of global inflation, growing institutional exploration, and volatile interest rates in the market. FY Energy effortlessly creates a path to consistent and sustainable passive income. Here are the platform’s key highlights:

  • AI-powered cloud mining devices. FY Energy distributes computing resources automatically, enhancing the benefits of technology.
  • Environmentally friendly activities. FY Energy helps to lower carbon emissions by running its business entirely on renewable energy from wind and solar farms.
  • Mobile app interface that is quick and easy to use. FY Energy provides total mobile control through an easy-to-use mobile application that works with both iOS and Android.
  • Incentives for cloud mining. When they sign up, the platform gives new users $20 for free.
  • No upkeep costs. Since FY Energy controls the mining process, expensive maintenance, cooling systems, and hardware are not required.
  • Advanced Blockchain security with 2-step verification for all its cloud mining operators and operations.

Getting Started with FY Energy: Unlock Green Hash Computing Power in Minutes

  1. Sign up through the FY Energy official website or download the app. Successful registration earns you a free $20 welcome bonus you can use to purchase the Free Computing Power.
  2. Select your preferred contract. Pick from a variety of green hash computing power plans, considering your budget and investment goals.
  3. Purchase a premium contract and start making money daily.
  4. Receive your passive income into your FY Energy account.

Flexible Green Computing Contracts Designed for Efficiency and GrowthFY Energy: Pioneering the Future of Green and Intelligent Cloud Mining

Contract NameContract Amount (USD)Duration (Days)Daily Earnings (USD)Total Earnings (USD)Daily Rate
Free Computing Power          【Daily Sign-in Rewards】$201Day$0.8$0.804%
Basic Computing power         【Experience contract】$1002Days$4.00$8.004%
【Classic Computing Power Contract】$5004Days$6.65$26.601.33%
【Classic Computing Power Contract】$5,000 16Days$76.00$1,216.001.52%
【Advanced Computing Power Contract】$10,50020Days$183.75$3,675.001.75%
【Advanced Computing Power Contract】$25,00023Days$502.50$11,557.502.01%
【Super Computing Power Contract】$100,00030Days$2,390.00$71,700.002.39%
【Super Computing Power Contract】$250,00026Days$6,275.00$163,150.002.51%

For more attractive green cloud computing investment plans, visit the FY Energy contract page.

About FY Energy: Pioneers of Cloud Mining in 2025

Launched in 2020, FY Energy is the best cloud mining service site. Its reputation has gained global trust, leveraging cutting-edge technology and professional cloud mining services. It harnesses renewable energy and does not need any hardware or upkeep. With powerful computing capabilities, FY Energy ensures stable performance returns, simplifying cloud operations while enhancing reliability and security for sustained growth.

Company Details

Company address: 1801 California St, Denver, CO 80202, US

Company email: [email protected]

Official website: www.fyenergy.com

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/09/cloud-mining-consistent-daily-profits/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Bloomberg, US Republican Senator Zachary Nunn called on the federal government to investigate Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers Bitmain and Cango Inc., claiming their growing US operations could pose a national security risk. Nunn noted that Bitmain and Cango "appear to be expanding their US operations through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements, with potential lack of transparency for regulators and the public." Representatives from both Bitmain and Cango responded by stating that they strictly abide by all US laws and have no ties to any government or state-owned enterprise. Bitmain stated that it was aware of rumors regarding its planned acquisition of Cango, but that "these rumors are completely untrue." It also denied exploring direct ownership of US power plants and called the suggestion that its mining equipment could impact infrastructure "unfounded." Cango stated that it does not comment on "market rumors" or potential mergers and acquisitions. Nunn requested an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel chaired by Bessent. The panel reviews national security risks posed by foreign companies entering the U.S. market. Nunn urged CFIUS to investigate several specific allegations, including "potential ties" between Cango and foreign government actors, Bitmain's "potential acquisition" of Cango, and Cango's electricity use in the United States. Nunn serves on a congressional subcommittee that examines U.S.-China competition in the defense, technology, and economic sectors.
Union
U$0.00974-1.81%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005899+25.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06306-3.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 20:42
Share
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304+0.69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1502+19.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.082-13.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.2971-0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04256+2.77%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Sources: Stablecoin issuer Figure plans to increase IPO size and pricing range