Gaia Launches AI Phone That Runs Entirely On-Device

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 22:30
Gaia
GAIA$0.10956+3.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122-0.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017562-4.23%
Edge
EDGE$0.35218-14.61%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0774+2.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1243-3.41%

Editorial Note: The following content does not reflect the views or opinions of BeInCrypto. It is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial advice. Please conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.

Gaia today announced the launch of the Gaia AI Phone, the world’s first smartphone designed for complete AI sovereignty. 

Built on Galaxy S25 Edge hardware and launching initially in Korea and Hong Kong, the device processes AI entirely on-device while operating as a full network node, eliminating the cloud dependency that defines current AI assistants from Apple, Google, and other major technology companies

Unlike traditional AI assistants that send user data to remote servers for processing, the Gaia AI Phone runs sophisticated AI inference—the process of applying trained AI models to generate responses and perform tasks—locally through the company’s proprietary Gaia AI Platform. Each phone operates as a full Gaia network node, contributing computational resources to the decentralized AI infrastructure while earning token rewards for providing inference capacity to other network participants.

This launch represents the first in a series of major Gaia announcements planned for Q3 and Q4 2025, as decentralized AI emerges as a critical alternative to centralized control over artificial intelligence. The company is positioning itself at the forefront of the decentralized AI movement, demonstrating that users can maintain complete control over their AI experience while participating in a growing ecosystem of AI sovereignty tools and platforms.

This represents a fundamental shift from the traditional SaaS AI model. Instead of paying subscription fees to access centralized AI services, users become stakeholders in a decentralized network, earning token rewards while contributing to collective AI inference capabilities. The economic model aligns user incentives with network growth, creating sustainable decentralized AI infrastructure.

The Gaia AI Phone launches with an ecosystem of exclusive partner integrations, including EdenLayer’s AI gaming platform, Roam’s global eSIM data package and Umy’s crypto-native travel booking discounts. Phone owners also receive token airdrops from partner projects, representing immediate participation in the decentralized AI economy. Additional major partnerships with leading Web3 and gaming projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

The underlying technology represents a significant engineering achievement, compressing language model capabilities that previously required data center infrastructure to run efficiently on smartphone hardware with full network participation capabilities. The company will demonstrate live AI inference and network operations at Korea Blockchain Week in September.

The device addresses growing concerns about AI centralization and data sovereignty in the blockchain community. While traditional AI systems extract value from user data for centralized entities, Gaia’s model distributes both processing power and economic benefits among network participants, creating a truly decentralized alternative to centralized AI monopolies.

The Gaia AI Phone represents a controlled technology demonstration designed to validate decentralized AI architecture on consumer hardware. This initial release allows Gaia to prove the platform’s capabilities while working directly with early adopters to refine the ecosystem experience and optimize network participation features.

The initial release includes 1,000 units available for early adopters, allowing Gaia to work directly with this select group to optimize the platform experience before expanding availability. Additional controlled releases will follow based on platform validation progress and community feedback.

The Gaia AI Phone is available for pre-order at mobile.gaianet.ai with deliveries beginning in late 2025. Pricing starts at $1,399 with exclusive partner benefits and network participation rewards included.

About Gaia

Gaia is building decentralized AI infrastructure that puts users in control of their AI experience. Its peer-to-peer network enables anyone to run AI models on independent nodes, ensuring transparency, privacy, and user ownership rather than dependence on centralized cloud infrastructure. Founded in 2024, Gaia has raised over $20 million and partnered with leading institutions including UC Berkeley to demonstrate practical applications of decentralized AI technology.

Website: www.gaianet.ai

Disclaimer

This article contains a press release provided by an external source and may not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of BeInCrypto. In compliance with the Trust Project guidelines, BeInCrypto remains committed to transparent and unbiased reporting. Readers are advised to verify information independently and consult with a professional before making decisions based on this press release content. Please note that our Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and Disclaimers have been updated.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/gaia-ai-phone-on-device-processing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9992-1.64%
Everscale
EVER$0.00942-4.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0784+9.95%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003438-2.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0784+9.95%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15316+9.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006009+1.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1169-0.93%
XRP
XRP$2.7925+1.53%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence