GAIB Expands Into Robotics, Powering the Embodied AI Revolution With Its Economic Layer

Singapore, Singapore, September 9th, 2025, Chainwire

GAIB, the first economic layer for AI and compute, announced its entry into the robotics sector. Building on its expertise in financing GPU infrastructure onchain, GAIB will now drive the tokenization of embodied AI. As the world moves towards an intelligent future, robotics such as autonomous machines, vehicles, and drones are expected to transform how people live and work. GAIB’s mission is to provide these companies with streamlined funding and to give investors direct entry to this rapidly growing market.

The global embodied AI sector is projected to surge from $4.44 billion in 2025 to $23.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39%. However, robotics companies face systemic hurdles, including capital intensity, fragmented software and data, and limited monetization of assets. GAIB addresses these challenges by opening new liquidity channels and democratizing access to what is projected to become a multi-trillion-dollar market.

Physical robots and their future cash flows can now be digitized and embedded into GAIB’s synthetic dollar, AID, allowing investors to capture yields from robots alongside GPUs. These tokenized assets gain liquidity across DeFi, where they can be used for lending, trading, and structured products. At the same time, financing for data infrastructure and supply chains accelerates robotics development cycles. In GAIB’s model, every humanoid, drone, or intelligent vehicle becomes part of a broader, decentralized onchain economy.

GAIB is actively working with selected partners in the robotics sector, such as OpenMind, PrismaX, Sahara, Siam.AI Robotics and Camp Network, to make this vision a reality, with more details expected in the near future.

Through its RWAiFi strategy (RWA + AI + DeFi), GAIB is advancing its mission of tokenizing the entire AI economy. By bringing robots, data, and compute onchain, GAIB turns embodied AI from a capital bottleneck into a liquid, inclusive market accessible to all. For more information, users can visit: GAIB.ai.

About GAIB

GAIB is bringing the AI infra economy onchain, transforming GPU-backed assets into yield-generating opportunities. By providing capital solutions for cloud providers and data centers, GAIB optimizes their access to compute resources and powers AI infrastructure. Through AID, GAIB’s AI synthetic dollar, investors can seamlessly access the AI economy while earning real yield from AI-powered compute. Staking AID (sAID) provides passive income while maintaining liquidity, enabling broader participation in AI-driven financial markets. With integrations across DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, and structured products, GAIB bridges AI and blockchain finance—unlocking new opportunities at the intersection of technology and investment. For more information, users can visit GAIB.ai.

Contact

Hype PR
[email protected]

