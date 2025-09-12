Galaxy Digital buys 2.2M Solana worth $486M in 24 hours

Key Takeaways
Galaxy Digital purchased 2.2 million Solana tokens worth $486 million in a 24-hour period, according to on-chain data.
The crypto investment firm’s latest acquisition included 706,790 SOL tokens valued at $160 million. The purchases bring Galaxy Digital’s total Solana buying activity to 2,159,182 tokens over the one-day span.
The transactions were tracked through blockchain analytics, showing the institutional investor’s significant accumulation of the digital asset. Based on the purchase amounts, Solana was trading at approximately $225 per token during the buying period.
